Michael D. Smith has nearly 30 years-experience as a broadcaster, event moderator and public-address announcer. In January, he’ll begin his 25th season as the familiar “Voice of LSU Gymnastics” at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and as host of “Inside LSU Gymnastics with D-D Breaux” TV show. His announcing credits include Louisiana Public Broadcasting, New Orleans Saints, LSU, LSU Athletics Department and The Southeastern Conference. His firm MDSA Strategic Communications, based in St. Francisville, is an award-winning public affairs firm serving clients in energy, petrochemical and transportation industries. Michael is recognized as one of the “most Influential” public relations professionals by a leading national publication. An LSU graduate, Michael is a past-president of The Greater St. Francisville Chamber of Commerce, a former member of the West Feliciana Port Commission, and serves on the Louisiana Wildlife Federation board of directors.