What was visible in the stands at this year’s Allstate Sugar Bowl has now been authenticated on the ledger books.
The 71,449 in attendance for the Texas-Georgia game helped create an economic impact of $280.45 million, a record for a non-BCS championship/CFP semifinal year.
That’s a marked contrast from two years ago when the Oklahoma-Auburn game drew the smallest Sugar Bowl crowd since 1939, and the total impact, compiled by UNO economist Timothy Ryan, was $196.44 million.
While the impact includes revenue generated by the more than 60 other events sponsored by the Sugar Bowl throughout Louisiana other than the LHSAA state championships, the football game has obviously been the prime economic driver in the 85-year history of the bowl.
That, said Sugar Bowl chief operating officer, made making this year’s game more successful an imperative.
“We saw after that (Oklahoma-Auburn) game, we had some work to do,” said Hundley, who succeeds Paul Hoolahan as the bowl’s chief executive officer on July 1. “That meant going out and promoting ticket sales through extra advertising and some non-traditional methods, and it worked for us.”
It also helped, Hundley added, that Georgia and Texas were two traditional powers with large fan bases within driving distance of New Orleans which had not been in the Sugar Bowl recently.
“We were very fortunate in that regard,” he said. “This was the kind of matchup we had envisioned when we went into our new arrangement with the SEC and Big 12.
“We’re really gaining traction with the Big 12. Their fans have learned this is their home when they’re not in the playoffs, and it’s going to keep getting better and better.”
According to Ryan, more than 80 percent of the fans at this year’s game came from outside the New Orleans area. The average stay for visitors was 2.6 nights and they spent an average of $1,171.
The game plus other Sugar Bowl activities brought more than 68,000 visitors to New Orleans in 2018 and created more than $22 million in state and local tax revenue.
“None of this happens without the Sugar Bowl,” Hundley said.
The $280.45 million economic impact created by the Sugar Bowl in 2018 brings the total for the past decade to $2.6 billion and more than $3.3 million in the 13 years since Hurricane Katrina.
The impact promises to be even greater for 2019 because in addition to the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans is the site of the CFP championship game.
In 2011 the BCS title game between LSU and Alabama in addition to the Sugar Bowl between Michigan and Virginia Tech helped create an impact of more than $500 million.
And since then, the Sugar Bowl has added sponsorships such as the one for the Crescent City Classic.
“There’s been a lot effort put into having the Sugar Bowl become a major resource for the entire sporting community,” Hundley said. “It’s now hard to imagine anyone growing up in Louisiana who doesn’t participate in a Sugar Bowl event in some form or fashion.
“Our mission has always been to be an economic engine for the area, and we are doing just that.”