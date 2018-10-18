SOUTHERN VS. TEXAS SOUTHERN
WHEN: 2 p.m.
TV: None
RECORDS: Southern 3-3, 2-1 SWAC: Texas Southern 1-5, 0-3
SERIES: n/a
BRIEFLY: A players-only meeting is credited with being the catalyst for the Jaguars’ stunning 38-0 victory at Prairie View last week. Now in a tie in the loss column in the SWAC West, Southern controls its destiny in the division. ... SU quarterback Ladarius Skelton, in his first start, threw for 370 yards and four TDs against Prairie View and was named the HBCU Offensive Player of the Week. ... This is Southern’s first game at the State Fair of Texas since 1987.
GRAMBLING AT ALCORN STATE
WHEN: 2 p.m.
STREAMING: ESPN3
RECORDS: Grambling 3-3, 2-1 SWAC; Alcorn 5-2, 4-1
SERIES: Grambling leads 45-21-3
BRIEFLY: The teams that have met for the past three SWAC titles games look to stay in contention for their division titles. ... Both teams had tougher-than-expected outings last week — Grambling beating Texas Southern 34-21 and Alcorn downed Alabama A&M 35-26. ... Although it’s a road game, Grambling has something big going for it — the Tigers are 15-0 in October under coach Brandon Fobbs.
SMU AT TULANE
WHEN: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
RECORDS: SMU, 2-4, 1-1 AAC; Tulane, 2-4, 1-1
SERIES: Tulane leads 13-11
BRIEFLY: The Green Wave had an open date get ready for the Mustangs, but probably didn’t need the extra time to stew about last year’s season ending play when Jonathan Banks was ruled to have been stopped just short of the goal line at the end of a 41-38 loss that cost Tulane bowl eligibility. ... Both teams come into this one needing a victory to keep their bowl hopes viable, and, in fact, they’re only a game behind Houston in AAC West Division. ... While Tulane has lost three straight to SMU, Wave coach Willie Fritz is 10-3 coming off an open date.
UL-LAFAYETTE AT APPALACHIAN STATE
WHEN: 2:30 p.m.
STREAMING: ESPN+
RECORDS: UL-Lafayette 3-3, 1-1 SBC; Appalachian State 4-0, 2-0
SERIES: Appalachian State leads 4-0.
BRIEFLY: The Cajuns have won two straight, including last week’s 66-38 victory against New Mexico State in which Andre Nunez tied a school record with five TD passes and the Cajuns had a school-record 759 yards. But making it three in a row for the first time since 2014 will be a tall order. ... Appalachian State has won four straight since losing in overtime at Penn State in its opener. Also, thanks to a schedule quirk, UL-Lafayette is playing in Boone for the second straight year. Last year there, the Cajuns were pummeled 63-17.
UTEP AT LOUISIANA TECH
WHEN: 2:30 p.m.
STREAMING: ESPN+
RECORDS: UTEP 0-6, 0-2 CUSA; Louisiana Tech 4-2, 2-1
SERIES: Tech leads 11-2-1
BRIEFLY: UTEP is winless this season and 0-5 against Tech since the Bulldogs joined Conference USA in 2013. But the Miners are improving — having lost their past three games by seven, nine and three points, the last one by 27-24 to North Texas two weeks ago. ... The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-21 victory at USTA in which quarterback J’Mar Smith threw 343 yards and three touchdowns.
MCNEESE STATE AT INCARNATE WORD
WHEN: 4 p.m.
STREAMING: Eleven Sports
RECORDS: No. 6 McNeese 5-1, 4-0 SLC; Incarnate Word 3-3, 3-1
SERIES: McNeese leads 4-0.
BRIEFLY: An open date worked out well for McNeese in the rankings as three teams above the Cowboys — Eastern Washington, Elon and Wofford — all lost. Now they can prove that ranking with a road victory against one of three teams trailing them by one game in the Southland standings. ... Incarnate Word is coming off a 27-21 loss to Lamar in which freshman quarterback Jon Copeland threw for 515 yards, the second most by any FCS QB this season. ... The Cardinals rank fourth in the FCS in total offense at 491.1 yards-per-game.
NORTHWESTERN STATE AT CENTRAL ARKANSAS
WHEN: 6 p.m.
STREAMING: Bear Nation TV (Central Arkansas).
RECORDS: Northwestern State 2-4, 1-3 SLC; No. 15 UCA 4-2, 3-1
SERIES: Central Arkansas leads 8-3
BRIEFLY: The Demons are facing their straight Top 15 foe after losing to Nicholls State and Sam Houston the past two times out. They’re also going against a foe they’ve lost four straight to and haven’t beaten in Conway since 2010. But Northwestern does have a chance if it can maintain its plus-seven turnover rate (No. 11 in the FCS), led by Hayden Bourgeois’ nation-leading five interceptions. ... First year coaches Brad Laird of Northwestern State and Nathan Brown of UCA are the career passing leaders at their alma maters.
TEXAS STATE AT UL-MONROE
WHEN: 6 p.m.
STREAMING: ESPN3
RECORDS: Texas State 1-5, 0-3 SBC; ULM 3-4, 1-2
SERIES: ULM leads 10-4
BRIEFLY: The Warhawks broke a four-game losing streak with a 45-20 victory at Coastal Carolina and are in the hunt for a bowl berth. ... Texas State’s only victory was against Texas Southern, but the Bobcats gave Georgia Southern all it could handle last week, losing 15-13 and allowing just 215 total yards.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN AT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: Southeastern Channel (tape delay)
RECORDS: ACU 3-3, 2-3 SLC; SLU 3-4, 3-2
SERIES: SLU leads 3-2
BRIEFLY: Lost among the joy of a last-minute victory against Houston Baptist last week that saw Southeastern scored three defensive touchdowns was the fact that the Lions also gave up 52 points and 512 yards to the lowly Huskies. That upped SLU’s defensive norms to 34.7 points and 47.2 points allowed per-game. And not only is Abilene averaging 30.5 points and 448.0 yards, the Wildcats are coming in on a high — a 28-12 shocker against No. 12 Nicholls State. SLC Defensive Player of the Week Jeremiah Chambers was a monster for ACU with 14 tackles, three for losses.