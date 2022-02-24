Dear future generations,
Look around — the queens are among us.
There’s a saying that goes, “Behind every great man, there is a great woman.” But history has shown us that great women – Black women, in particular – have blazed trails that men like me have followed years.
For instance, there is Maxine Crump, one of the classiest ladies I ever met. Born in Maringouin, La., Maxine attended LSU beginning in 1964 and was the first African American woman to live in a dormitory. She then went on to become the first African American woman DJ on Baton Rouge radio, and the first African American woman news reporter on Baton Rouge television. Maxine was also the first Black female news anchor in Baton Rouge. Years later, she founded the nationally-recognized nonprofit Dialogue on Race Louisiana – an organization dedicated to the elimination of racism through education, action, and transformation. When it comes to having tough, but necessary conversations about race in our community, Maxine is one of the trusted people in our community who has continued to usher us towards the right side of history.
And there was the ever-so-sweet, yet determined, Sadie Roberts-Joseph. In 2001, she founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African-American History Museum, now known as the Baton Rouge African-American History Museum. As a persistent community activist, she founded the nonprofit organization, Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV). Mrs. Roberts-Joseph also organized an annual Juneteenth Celebration at the museum which commemorated the emancipation of slaves in the Southern United States. Up until her untimely death in 2019, she always encouraged Black folks to love and embrace their culture and heritage. As quoted in The Advocate, Mrs. Roberts-Joseph said, "If you don't know where you come from, you don't know where you're going." True indeed.
As someone who was raised by a mother that educated young people for a living, I’ve always had a certain fondness for teachers. And one of the brightest among us is the scholarly, Dr. Jinx Coleman Broussard. Originally from Vacherie, La., she is first African American to graduate with an undergraduate degree in journalism from LSU. She then went on to be the director of university relations for Dillard University in New Orleans and followed that by becoming the director of public information for the City of New Orleans as well as serving as press secretary to Mayor Sidney J. Barthelemy.
Today, Dr. Broussard is the Bart R. Swanson Endowed Memorial Professor in the Manship School of Mass Communication where she teaches public relations, strategic communications, media history, and mass media theory. And she has racked up so many awards and accolades that it’s hard to keep count. But I did my googles, so I’ll list a few: an award-winning author of the 2013 book “African American Foreign Correspondents: A History.” 2021 LSU Distinguished Faculty Award, 2021 Donald L. Shaw Senior Scholar Award by the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication’s (AEJMC) History Division, the LSU 2019 Rainmaker Award in the category of Senior Scholar in Arts, Humanities, Social & Behavioral Sciences, and the 2018 Scripps Howard National Journalism and Mass Communication Teacher of the Year award. Take a bow, Dr. Broussard!
Beauty and Black excellence are all around us. So, continue to give these ladies their flowers while they’re still here. And remember, Black history is American history.
Eric Dexter, Baton Rouge