Generations came together for the annual Ring Day ceremony at St. Mary’s Dominican High School. Four generations were involved in the Presentation of Rings. They are senior Alexis Daugherty, second from left, with her mother Katherine Maquar Daugherty (’98), great-grandmother Joyce Hauck Harris (’47) and grandmother Theresa Harris Maquar (’70), representing a Dominican Legacy Family. Following the ceremony, seniors kept with tradition of 'Running Through the Halls' to have their rings turned 119 times by students, faculty and staff along St. Mary’s Hall.