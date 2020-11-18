Louisiana’s two-year college Board of Supervisors will likely choose next month from among four final candidates for the chancellor’s position at South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette.
Mickey Best, Heather Bigard, Adrian Douglas and Vincent June appeared at public forums over Zoom this week to make their cases to win SLCC’s top job. The Tuesday sessions were before two audiences: one represented the Acadiana community and college foundation; the other included students, faculty and staff. Each candidate spoke with both groups.
Over the course of the next few weeks, the search committee and Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community & Technical College System, will review the applicants' credentials and their Zoom visits and forward thei committee's recommendations to the 17-member Board of Supervisors, probably for review at its Dec. 9 meeting. Quintin Taylor, LCTCS spokesman, said the timeline calls for the new chancellor to start serving in the spring semester.
The search committee includes Timothy W. Hardy, LCTCS Board of Supervisors and committee chair; Alterman L. “Chip” Jackson, LCTCS Board of Supervisors; Tari Bradford, LCTCS Board of Supervisors; Willie Mount, LCTCS Board of Supervisors; Brett Mellington, manager of Business Development, Lafayette Economic Development Authority; Darcee Bex, SLCC interim vice chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs; Jeremy Bazile, attorney; , Glenn Armentor Law Corporation; Leslie Greco, ED., medical director, Iberia Medical Center; Patrick Fontenot, president/CEO, Williams Progressive Life Insurance; Patrick Gibbens, SLCC Faculty Senate president; Samantha Leger, SLCC SGA president; Tanya St. Julian, SLCC associate professor.
The Association of Community College Trustees will assist the search. ACCT, a non-profit organization and national executive search firm based in Washington, DC, has completed more than 400 executive searches, LCTCS said in an issued statement.
The new chancellor will replace Natalie Harder, who served in that position for eight years. She left SLCC on May 31 to start the president’s position at Coker University, a four-year campus in South Carolina.
Vincent June has served as interim chancellor since then.
Best most recently served as campus president at New Mexico State University Grants, a two-year campus. Bigard serves as vice president at Lake-Sumter State College in Florida. Douglas most recently served as president at Cloud County Community College in Kansas. June served as interim chancellor at Georgia Perimeter College in metro Atlanta and in administrative positions at Florida A&M and Florida Gulf Coast University.