The Neighbors Capital Area Foundation has granted $50,000 to 15 graduating students in the greater Baton Rouge area.
This is the third year of the Neighbors Way Scholarships, and the program has awarded $95,000, a news release said.
Recipients are:
Mia-Miracle Craig: Baton Rouge High School, $20,000 (4-year scholarship)
Alissa Clemmons: Central High School, $5,000
Jailynn Johnson: Baker High School, $3,500
Bryce Hudson: Scotlandville High School, $2,500
Me-Gann Adolfo: Lee Magnet High School, $2,000
Tyler Clemmons: Port Allen High School, $2,000
Song Dam: Broadmoor High School, $2,000
Parker Giering: Live Oak High School, $2,000
Emma Grace Spencer: Dunham School, $2,000
Mounina Abderrahmane: McKinley High School, $1,500
Mya Alford: Woodlawn High School, $1,500
Amaria Green: Southern University Lab School, $1,500
Madison Miller: Denham Springs High School, $1,500
Avery Olinde: Walker High School, $1,500
Kassie Salling: Parkview Baptist School, $1,500
Schools participating in the Neighbors Mascot Checking Program were invited to nominate one graduating senior to receive the scholarship, formally named the Neighbors Way Tuition Assistance Award. The Mascot Checking Program created customized checking accounts that provide money for the respective school for each debit card swipe. In 2018, the program raised $61,183 for participating schools.
Schools nominated students based on their character and commitment to living the “Neighbors Way.” Nominated students exemplified the credit union’s core, values including integrity, respect, trust, stability, community involvement, honesty, empathy, ethical behavior and fairness, the release said.
“While their final semester certainly didn’t go the way they had planned, we are excited to assist in their continued education,” Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said. “It’s given us great pleasure to watch this program grow over the years, providing more opportunities for these outstanding students.”
The scholarships were announced through a virtual awards ceremony May 22.
Funds for the program are raised through three major avenues. The first is Neighbors’ employee payroll donation program. The second avenue is from the foundation’s annual fundraiser, Clays for a Cause. The third source comes from Neighbors FCU’s Free Cash Back Checking account, which provides 5 cents to the foundation for every qualified debit card purchase. The remainder of the funds were generated from miscellaneous fundraisers and direct contributions from NFCU.