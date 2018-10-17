There’s a new chef at the helm at Borgne (601 Loyola Ave.), the modern Louisiana seafood restaurant in the CBD.
Phillip Mariano took over the executive chef position in September, not long after the founding chef there, Brian Landry, left the fold. Landry is a partner in his own restaurant company, QED Hospitality, which runs Jack Rose and the cafe and bars at the Pontchartrain Hotel.
Mariano, a New Orleans native, said he was excited to showcase more Gulf seafood on the Borgne menu and to keep developing its oyster bar, which now serves a variety of oysters from different waters.
Mariano was previously one of the chef partners in the Stokehold, the walk-up tavern kitchen in the Port Orleans Brewing Co. taproom (4124 Tchoupitoulas St.). He initially developed that beer-synced eatery with partners Jeremy Wolgamott and Brian Bordes, who operated it as a separate business within the brewery.
Port Orleans recently took over the kitchen, which the brewery now runs itself. Chef Colin Pound, formerly of Emeril’s NOLA, now leads the taproom kitchen. His new menu launched this week, with a different take on beer food.
Some specialties: Nashville-style hot chicken and waffles, Buffalo chicken smothered fries, wings, a burger, boudin balls and Blue Runner red bean hummus, along with a few dishes from the Stokehold days (and that St. James Cheese Co. cheese pairing plate).
For Mariano, the new position at Borgne is a return in a way.
The restaurant in the Hyatt Regency Hotel is part of BRG Hospitality, the restaurant group founded by John Besh. Mariano, a New Orleans native, first made his name as chef de cuisine at another BRG Hospitality restaurant, Domenica, working there under then-executive chef Alon Shaya. He was the opening chef at Josephine Estelle in the Ace Hotel in 2016 before developing Stokehold with his partners.
Don’t expect big changes at Borgne, where Mariano is now focused on the restaurant’s mainstay dishes. One area he's particularly excited about is the oyster bar, which now stocks six different varieties from Gulf Coast waters.
"I think it's amazing that you have such variety all in the same region," he said. "We even run them as a flight now, so you can try them side by side."
Opened in 2012, when the downtown dining scene was just beginning to rev up, Borgne blends a modern style with traditional Louisiana flavors.
Raw and chargrilled oysters, stuffed flounder and fishing camp-style snacks like duck poppers are staples, and the restaurant runs a popular happy hour (weekdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) with small plates and drink deals.
Vegan eatery Seed expands
The Lower Garden District restaurant Seed (1330 Prytania St.) has found success catering to vegan diners and others looking for a lighter, plant-based meal in this famously seafood-and-sausage-loving city. Now it has doubled down with a new location in the Faubourg Marigny (2372 St. Claude Ave.).
This second Seed officially opened over the weekend in the Healing Center, the multiuse development and community center at St. Claude and St. Roch avenues.
When Seed got its start upriver in 2014, it was a rare example of an all-vegan restaurant in New Orleans. With its menu of regional comfort food recast for the vegan lifestyle, however, Seed seemed to appear at the right time for changing appetites and has earned a following.
"There was definitely demand there when we started, and it's just been growing," said restaurateur Edgar Cooper. "There's more awareness of it."
The Seed menu brings nachos (with gooey cashew cheese), squash noodles, po-boys stuffed with tofu fried in chickpea batter, beignets and barbecue seitan sandwiches, along with fresh juice cocktails and smoothies.
The new location will serve much the same menu, including cocktails from the full bar.
For about a year and a half, the address had previously been the Spotted Cat Food & Spirits, the restaurant spinoff from the Spotted Cat music hall on Frenchmen Street. The restaurant closed in June. Originally, it was home to the Turkish restaurant Fatoush.
The Healing Center was developed in a former furniture store that debuted in 2011, as reinvestment along this stretch of St. Claude Avenue was beginning to hit its stride. The center today has a mix of businesses, nonprofits and community outreach services.
Cooper's background is in computers, not restaurants. He was inspired to start Seed out of ecological concerns and his interest in the lighter impact of plant-based diets.
"I think the Healing Center is a good fit for us," he said. "There's some shared mission there in social and environmental responsibility."