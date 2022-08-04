Trina Edwards picked Juban's for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. As we both drove up, we realized we weren't sure how to recognize the other. Fortunately, we ended up almost bumping into each other in the parking lot and walked into the restaurant together.
From the moment we met, the whole of her meeting former Gov. Edwin Edwards while he was in federal prison and subsequently marrying him made more sense to me.
First of all, Trina Edwards is easy to like.
She's smart, funny, self-deprecating and not afraid to acknowledge (or discuss) all the elephants in the room — including the urn in her living room where she keeps her husband's ashes (after having his body exhumed and subsequently cremated).
When we sat down at the table in Juban's, she picked up the menu and kind of rolled her eyes. I asked if something was wrong. She assured me nothing was wrong — she was just trying to figure out what to order to stay on her diet and everything on the menu looked good.
"Trina, you're so slim. Eat what you want!" I said.
"I'm slim, but I'm starving," she replied.
She explained that she's body conscious because of how carefully people watch her and the many comments on her appearance.
"In public, people have always been nice to me, but I get online and wonder, 'Is this what people really think?'"
She ordered the crawfish spinach salad. I ordered the Ora King salmon. The waiter brought bread. It was hot. There was butter. It was delicious. She didn't touch it.
She told me about her 8-year-old son, Eli.
"Edwin would be so surprised at how well he's doing. His school has done wonders with him," she said, explaining that Eli has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder and that he is flourishing.
At 43, Edwards is a busy mom and real estate agent, working mostly with people she knows. Having grown up in the Baton Rouge area, she knows a lot of people on her own, including friendships with people she knew when she was in school. That's not to mention all the people she met during her marriage to the four-time governor of the state.
Her candidness was refreshing. We covered a lot of conversational ground in our lunch.
We talked about the drama of her late husband's funeral and the drama that followed. She isn't certain where her husband's remains will end up, but she is sure about one thing: "I can tell you where he's not going to go."
The late governor's older children, Anna, Stephen and Victoria Edwards, would like to place his ashes next to their mother, Elaine, at Resthaven cemetery in Baton Rouge.
Trina Edwards said she has no regrets other than wishing she had been more present in the days after his death so that she would have thought through things more clearly and possibly made a few different decisions at the time.
We talked about her first marriage to the father of her two grown sons and her current love interest, former Louisiana House Speaker and Senate President John Alario (who was a close friend of her late husband). Alario is 78. I asked her what was the deal with her and older men.
"Since my divorce, I found older men treat you better," she said.
She went on to explain that Alario wasn't surprised that she mentioned on Jim Engster's radio show that she would marry him if he asked. She said she expects a proposal is coming. I asked if that expectation was in the short or long term.
"I assume it's in the short," she said with a smile. She explained that they currently live between his home in Westwego and her home in Baton Rouge. She isn't sure how they will negotiate the back and forth between the two homes once school starts again but says they will manage. She also explained that she helps with the care of Alario's special-needs daughter who is 54.
Occasionally, I couldn't help but smile and shake my head at times, asking if she had always known she would live an unusual and interesting life.
She explained that she doesn't see things that way, saying she gets up, makes coffee and does laundry — assuring me that her life isn't all that interesting. She says all of that just before explaining to me the details of how she wrote a letter to Edwin Edwards, while he was in federal prison, after reading a book about him. Then, she went to the prison and met him. On their second meeting, he told her he was going to marry her.
"I didn't want to get married, but he would only live with me if we were married," she said. "He said people wouldn't take our relationship seriously otherwise."
She still has the letter she wrote to him and says that in the year since his death, she has loosened up a lot.
"I was wound so tight because I was so stressed. Edwin was sick for a long time. I grieved Edwin's loss for years before it happened," she said. "And I got grief for dating so soon after he died."
The long-time hairdresser said that she has considered going to law school and may one day go back and do just that. She reads a lot of books on spirituality. She loves podcasts, especially Abraham Hicks' "Infinite Intelligence." Her favorite movie is "Dirty Dancing," but she also loves "The Little Mermaid," which, with a laugh, she said she watched long into adulthood.
She's never been on a girls' trip but has one to Mexico in the works.
She works hard to keep her energy high and meditates, but she doesn't exercise as much as she should and realizes she should focus more on being healthier than simply being thin. She hates running.
"If I run, you better run too — cause something is chasing us," she said.
She said she knows she's responsible for her own happiness. I asked her where she was, on a scale of 1 to 10, when it comes to happiness.
"I practice gratitude. Every morning I name three things I'm grateful for," she said. "On the happy scale, I'm a 12."