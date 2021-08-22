3 Lafayette companies make Inc. 5000
Three Lafayette-area companies made this year’s Inc. 5000 of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.
360ia made the list for a third straight year, this time being ranked 387th for a growth rate of 1,245%, the website reported. It was ranked 50th last year after it grew over 3,000%.
Employing about 75 between its offices in the Chase Bank tower in downtown Lafayette and in India, 360ia offers technology used by auto dealerships, TV stations and cable companies to track customer buying habits of big-ticket items. Frankie Russo is the company's founder and CEO.
Others to make the list were:
- Ace Specialties ranked 614th after posting a growth rate of 783%. The Lafayette business specializes in custom-made apparel and merchandise and made national headlines during the 2016 presidential campaign for producing the “Make America Great Again” hats that were made popular by Donald Trump. Company CEO Christl Mahfouz, a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, predicted in 2017 that the 1 million mark for hats would be hit this summer in a shipment from her company. The company brought in more $21 million in production and shipment of the now-iconic hats and other product back then after Mahfouz got the contract after making a pitch in person to Trump at Trump Tower.
- Superior Contract Cleaning, of Scott, ranked 1,202th after reporting growth 402%. The company, founded in 1997 by Rinea Blanchard, specializes in large commercial site cleaning and remediation services.
Opelousas council OKs master plan
The City Council in Opelousas officially enacted the downtown master plan for the city’s downtown area.
Developed with community input along with the Center for Planning Excellence over the past two years, the master plan addresses housing, economic diversification, public safety, and parks and recreation. The 134-page document gives a bold vision for the downtown, including the creation five subdistricts with the city’s downtown development district, each with its own objective.
“The master plan builds on the momentum we are already seeing in our community,” Mayor Julius Alsandor said. “We are one of Louisiana’s most historic towns and have witnessed how downtowns like ours can be transformed with good planning and strong partnerships. This plan for our community’s future will ensure Opelousas regains its rightful place among the top downtown areas in not only our region, but the entire state and southern U.S. We stand on our commitment of a well-planned, resilient and livable city for current and future residents for years to come.”
The plan creates a cross-shaped downtown district, spanning along Landry and Vine streets running east and west and Main and Union streets running north and south, establishing those streets as multimodal corridors and touching Interstate 49. Subdistricts include the downtown mixed-use core, innovation, neighborhood and community services, highway commercial and commercial corridor.
Those areas capitalize on the city’s key location at the intersection of U.S. 190 and I-49, the area around T.H. Harris Community College and the vacant historic buildings downtown. Grants and other funding can help lure investors into the downtown and those subdistricts.
“This adoption by the city council is important because it makes it not just our plan but a plan for the city of Opelousas as well,” Opelousas Downtown Development District chair Lena Charles said. “It is recognition of the fact that we are serious about revitalization and provides the guide needed to move forward with a unified vision.”
Waitr, Smoothie King join forces
Waitr has joined forces with Louisiana-based Smoothie King to deliver from over 350 of its locations and other joint initiatives.
The two companies will team up to promote the partnership, leveraging co-branding marketing opportunities in select markets. Both have already collaborated in the New Orleans market — one of Waitr's core markets — with the Saints and Pelicans.
Waitr’s recent series of digital food ordering integrations will streamline the new partnership. Smoothie King has established digital-ordering platforms to better align with guest-purchasing behaviors in March 2020 and its pickup and delivery capabilities have grown since.
“Smoothie King and Waitr will be a great team and we are excited to offer Waitr users a healthier delivery option with our smoothies made with whole fruits, organic veggies and no artificial color, flavors or preservatives,” said Rebecca Miller, Smoothie King's chief marketing officer.
FlyGuys lands $2M investment, could add up to 29 jobs
A venture capital firm has made a $2 million investment in Lafayette-based drone service FlyGuys.
Advantage Capital, which also lends to small businesses, closed on the preferred equity investment in Series A funding in connection with the Louisiana New Markets Tax Credit Jobs Act. The funding will help ramp up sales and marketing, purchase new equipment and triple its staff in the Lafayette office in the coming years.
FlyGuys, which has an office in downtown Lafayette, could add as many as 29 jobs, primarily in sales, project management and software development.
“Since FlyGuys began in 2018, we have seen impressive year-over-year growth as demand for drone services has climbed,” FlyGuys founder and CEO Adam Zaynor said. “This investment will help us take our business to the next level, allowing us to purchase additional remote sensing technology, or LiDAR, drones, invest in software and technology and build out our pilot network.”
The market for drone services is projected to reach $63.6 billion by 2025, up from just $4.4 billion in 2019.
“FlyGuys’ growth in the burgeoning drone industry is a major win for Lafayette and the entire southern Louisiana economy, which has historically been reliant on the oil and gas industry,” said Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette. “I’m excited to watch the company grow and help to diversify our local economy.”
Waitr reports drop in revenue for second straight quarter
Waitr had a slight drop in revenue in the second quarter compared with a year as the company continues its expansion into new markets and hire drivers.
Revenue in the second quarter was $49.2 million, down form the $50.9 million in the first quarter and $60.5 million in the second quarter 2020, company officials reported this week. It reported a net loss of $5.6 million, up from the $3.7 million net loss in the first quarter.
Waitr expanded the score of its delivery in the second quarter, CEO Carl Grimstad said, by adding several national brands to the company’s platform as exclusive delivery partners. It also entered new markets and now has 25,000 restaurants on the platform while expanding into underserved markets.
The number of drivers the company employs is at the highest since the company’s inception, he noted.
“(It’s) a reflection of our ongoing recruiting efforts and focus on providing quality service to our diners and restaurant partners,” he wrote. “Our driver labor cost during the first two quarters was higher than normal due to the overall national tight market during this period.”
Waitr’s stock price dipped following the earnings announcement, dropping Friday morning to $1.06 per share, the lowest since near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company is continuing its rebranding efforts, which will include changing its name and visual identity, Grimstad noted.