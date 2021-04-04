Waitr partners with Fla.'s PDQ restaurant
Waitr has partnered with PDQ restaurants to offer delivery to its customers in select Florida markets.
It’s the latest agreement Waitr has signed with regional restaurants on its platform, company officials announced Monday.
PDQ, which also has locations in North Carolina and other eastern states, is known for its fresh chicken tenders, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches, signature sauces and hand-spun shakes.
The agreement comes after Waitr announced its acquisition of Mississippi Gulf Coast-based Tiki Delivery.
The company continues to benefit during the pandemic along with other delivery services, according to its latest earnings report. It reported $46.8 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from the $43.1 million a year earlier.
Waitr reported $2.6 million in net income in the fourth quarter of last year, well up from the $21.6 million net loss the previous year. Net income for the year was $15.8 million compared with the $291.3 million loss in 2019.
Event center owner opens Carencro location
The co-owner of an event center that opened two years ago at the Northgate Mall has opened a second location in Carencro.
Tamika Sturgis-Babineaux opened the second location for Le Beni, called Le Beni Deux, at 5219 N. University Ave. in the former Tout Ensemble Performance and Event Center.
The 3,200-square-foot location is a bit smaller than the Northgate Mall space, but it features a full kitchen and bar.
The first event has been booked for next month, she said.
“The venue at the mall is doing great,” Babineaux said. “We have been blessed to have such amazing business and support from everyone. I did some research and felt that Carencro could use another small venue to allow residents in the surrounding areas to have a place to host their events. I like that it’s convenient and on a high-flow traffic highway to grab people’s attention.”
Burkenroad investment conference scheduled
Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business will hold its 24th annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference virtually from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23.
The event is hosted by finance professor Peter Ricchiuti, who tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports.
The morning will include presentations by dozens of small- and midcap company executives. A midday panel discussion will cover environmental, social and governance sustainability and resilience within public companies. A “fireside” chat with Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist, at Charles Schwab & Co. will close the event.
Registration for the conference is at https://freeman.tulane.edu/burkenroad-reports/virtual-investment-conference. Details and instructions will be emailed to participants after completing registration.
Business retention, expansion course set
Registration has started for a virtual business retention and expansion course that will be May 12-13 by the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association.
Hours for the course's two days are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The interactive course explores why concerns of local businesses need to be addressed; business visitation techniques and survey methods that help gauge the community's business climate; "red flags" that might indicate a company is looking to move elsewhere; and how to structure a technical assistance program to respond to business concerns. The course also helps participants understand how a business retention and expansion program relates to attraction, workforce development, small business finance, technology transfer and other economic development activities.
Early registration through April 9 is $200 for association members $200 and $250 for nonmembers. Regular registration April 10-30 increase by $50. Information and registration are at www.lideatraining.com.