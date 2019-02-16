Serengeti Empress looked like she was shot out of the third gate at the start of the 39th running of the $200,000 Grade II Rachel Alexandra Stakes on Saturday at the Fair Grounds.
After that, all the other fillies were in chase mode the rest of the way, as Serengeti Princess, trained by New Orleanian Tom Amoss, won by an impressive 4½ lengths.
“I think the track has played to the front end most of the day (Saturday), so I think that helped her,” Amoss said. “Having said that, I mean, come on, that was a really good performance by a filly that I lot of people — maybe rightfully so going into this race — questioned does she legitimately want to go (two turns).
“Yes, she won a Grade II (Pocahontas Stakes on Sept. 15) as a 2-year-old doing that, but that field was not this field today. She took it to 'em today right out of the gate, and it was fun to watch.”
Serengeti Empress earned 50 qualifying points toward the May 3 Kentucky Oaks for the nation's top 3-year-old fillies.
Liora, trained by another New Orleanian, Wayne Catalano, finished second, 1¼ lengths ahead of Eres Tu. Liora earned 20 points in Oaks qualifying, with Eres Tu getting 10 and Street Band five.
Liora was the favorite in the Silverbulletday, but Serengeti Empress skipped the first big race on the road to the Oaks. Serengeti Empress was coming off a disappointing seventh place in the Breeders' Juvenile Fillies on Nov. 2, but Saturday's win was her fourth in six starts.
Amoss had said he expected Serengeti Princess to be ready in her next race, which would be the Fair Grounds Oaks on March 23.
“I might have to take that back,” he said, “because she was pretty darn good today.”
SILVER DUST WINS MINESHAFT: Silver Dust had a bad break from the fourth post, then had to go wide in the first turn.
However, the 5-year-old gelding trained by Bret Calhoun and ridden by Jack Gilligen, made a move in the far turn, took the lead at the top of the stretch then pulled away for a 2¼-length victory in the $150,000 race for 4-year-olds and up on the dirt track.
Harlan Punch, who was taken by van after the race, finished second, with Flameaway third by a neck. Harlan Punch's injury was not considered life-threatening.
Race favorite Lone Sailor, trained by Tom Amoss and ridden by James Graham, finished fifth.
Silver Dust earned a spot in the $400,000 New Orleans Handicap on March 23.
SYNCHRONY TAKES HANDICAP: Racing for the first time since Nov. 24, Synchrony won the $150,000 Fair Grounds Handicap turf race for 4-year-olds and up by 1¼ lengths.
Despite the layoff, Synchrony, trained by Michael Stidham with Joe Bravo aboard, entered the race as a 3-1 favorite on the strength of a third place in the Seabiscuit Handicap at Del Mar in his last outing.
Bandua, at 15-1 odds, was second, with Markitoff 2¼ lengths behind Bandua.
The $300,000 Muniz Memorial Handicap on the turf is next for Synchrony.