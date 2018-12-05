Pontchartrain Cadet Squadron, LA-093, of the Louisiana Wing Civil Air Patrol presented a POW/MIA table ceremony recently at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve.
This ceremony recognizes prisoners of war and those missing in action. It is a table set for one, where each item depicts the pain and suffering endured by those individuals.
The ceremony was narrated by Cadet Technical Sgt. Jacob Scheurer; the items were placed on the table by Cadet Technical Sgt. Charles Looney and Cadet Airman Dakota Fabre; and the POW/MIA Guidon was maintained by Cadet Senior Airman Christopher Thibodaux.
At the end of the ceremony, hundreds of balloons were released by Cadet Airman First Class Londyn Collins, Cadet Airman Aminat Badaru and Cadet Kolby Fabre.
Civil Air Patrol provides emergency services, aerospace education and a cadet program. The program is open to adults and ages 12 to 18. The Pontchartrain Cadet Squadron’s meets from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at VFW Post 3267, 1133 Hickory Ave., Harahan. For information, contact squadron commander Lt. Col. William Hunton at (504) 251-1938 or pontchartraincap@hotmail.com.