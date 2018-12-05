Participants in the POW/MIA table presentation at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home included, from left, Cadet Senior Airman Christopher Thibodaux; Cadet Technical Sgt. Jacob Scheurer; SM Ronald Smith; Cadet Technical Sgt. Charles Looney; Cadet Airman First Class Londyn Collins; and Lt. Col. William M. Hunton, commander of Pontchartrain Cadet Squadron, LA-093, of the Louisiana Wing Civil Air Patrol.