Dr. Daniel Aaron Smith — you can call him Dan — is an assistant professor of English at South Louisiana Community College. He is honest to a fault, extroverted, disciplined and quite a character. He teaches because he has a deeply held belief that if you know something, you should share it with others.
During this downtime caused by the coronavirus, he keeps his life very regimented, still weight-training, praying, meditating and playing music. He learned this from his time in the military.
Dan told me he thinks of himself as brash, but I promise he is fascinating and quite charming.
What was your first job? I carried bundles of roofing shingles up and down a ladder.
Describe a typical day in your life. I wake up, meditate and pray, work, grade essays, exercise, read, play music, check on or spend time with sons and other loved ones.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don't drink. Shut up more often.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Often the worst events that happen to us are the ones that shape us — steel sharpened by hammer and fire.
What values do you live by? Integrity and loyalty to those worthy of such.
What do you most appreciate? Deep conversation.
What is your favorite journey? Inward.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Anywhere. If I like you, I'll jabber. But I can be introverted and do not get my energy from others.
What living figure most inspires you? My daddy.
What was the best advice you were ever given? "Son, people don't wanna see the labor pains. They want to see the baby. Show 'em the baby!" — Daddy.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Lotus Sutra" or anything by Daisaku Ikeda. "New Stoic's Handbook." "Disarming the Inner Critic." These are all a few nonfiction titles. Fiction would be too much.
What is the best thing about where you live? Scott is quiet while being very close to amenities.
How do you "let the good times roll"? A few close friends and food.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A writer or someone who taught writing or a private investigator. Harriet the Spy was a childhood hero.
What is your motto? Discere et servite. This translates from the Latin as "to know and to serve." It's tattooed on my right forearm. I woke up with the phrase in my mind having asked for a statement of my true will, my mission.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who was loyal, brave and conscientious.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? No matter what, you'll never give up on you. So you're gonna always be OK.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Persistence, intuition, stamina.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I like "ya know" as a completely rhetorical tag ending to my sentences.
What is your favorite word? Magnanimous
What do you collect? Nothing. I lean toward minimalism.
What food could you live on for a month? Hot.
What would you change about yourself? Nothing anymore. I am imperfect and have the right to be human. I don't have to be the best. I have to do my best.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Heathcliff.
Describe yourself in five words. Fiery. Loyal. Protective. Safe. Fun.
What is your idea of happiness? Proceeding mindfully, remembering cause and effect.
What is your favorite movie? I like psych thrillers.
What music defines who you are? Hardcore punk.
Who is your style icon? I do what I want and am a mashup.
What do you most regret? What is this "regret"?
What question do you wish I'd asked? How can people find out more about you?
What would the answer be? Facebook. Dan Smith.