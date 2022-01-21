Authorities have arrested two people suspected of robbing an 87-year-old man at gunpoint in Holden.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard credited a tip from Crime Stoppers for leading to Friday's arrests of John Bailey, 49, of Baton Rouge, and Rauman Laurent, 39, of Denham Springs.

Both were booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Bailey on counts of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm and Laurent on accessory after-the-fact to armed robbery.

Ard said deputies recovered some of the stolen property, including cash and valuables.