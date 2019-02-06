The latest addition to the ever-changing array of casual food on Freret Street comes from Texas via Baton Rouge. It was also inspired by a predicament New Orleans people will likely understand, at least those who carry their cravings with them.
Will Edwards grew up in Houston and made a new home in Baton Rouge, where he attended LSU. The trouble was his hankering for kolaches and breakfast tacos, staples of his youth and common around Texas.
“When I was in school, I just couldn’t find anything like what I was used to from back home. It made me think maybe there is an opportunity there,” said Edwards.
So Edwards went into the restaurant business and eventually build two locations of the Kolache Kitchen. In January, he officially opened the third location in New Orleans (4701 Freret St., 504-218-5341).
Like the original, this Kolache Kitchen works in traditional Texas flavors and brings along a little Louisiana. Among the menu of savory kolaches, for instance, there’s one made with Patton’s hot sausage, and another with a house-made boudin that gives a nice kick.
Breakfast tacos, another particular envie for many Texans abroad, are quick, easy and tasty, maybe laced with a little chorizo and dabs of the house-made hot sauce.
Kolache Kitchen opened in the corner storefront that was previously home to Freret Street Po-Boy and Donut Shop, an early addition to the Freret Street restaurant row that closed in 2017.
The menu includes lunch tacos, sandwiches, fruit- and cheese-filled sweet kolaches and savory kolaches. It prepares rancheros, or kolaches filled with egg and other savory ingredients, and empanadas, including one with a very Texas mix of brisket and green chilies.
This new counter service eatery is built for quick meals, and it will eventually have curbside delivery for takeout orders.
At its heart though, the Kolache Kitchen is a bakery, and a bank of windows give a sidewalk view into the operation.
“We want to show people that we make these here every day,” Edwards said.
Allegro's last call
From hushed business lunches to its rollicking parties on Saints game days, Allegro Bistro has served two different sides of New Orleans life since opening in 1992. Last week, however, the CBD restaurant held its final happy hour and shut down for good.
The restaurant, located in the ground floor of the Energy Centre office tower at 1100 Poydras St., closed Jan. 30.
The restaurant’s lease was up, explained co-owner Ronald Wilemon, and when negotiations stalled, he and his partner decided it was time to call it a career and close. A representative for the building said no new tenant has yet been confirmed for the space.
Allegro Bistro has been known for its business casual mix of sandwiches, salads and entrees, for its afternoon happy hour and for an Art Deco design around its window-lined dining room.
The vibe would change radically on Saints game days, however, feeling like something between a tailgate and a block party, with grills and bars and a DJ station arrayed across its patio on the Lafayette Street pedestrian mall.
That tradition began right from Allegro’s start, back in 1992 when Bobby Hebert was the Saints quarterback and Jim Mora was the head coach. It continued through the NFC championship game on Jan. 20, with fans dressed in black and gold doing their best “Choppa style” dance en route to the Dome.
“It was always something, just a parade of people passing by here and stopping to party,” said Wilemon. “Sometimes, we’d have people come by during the week and say ‘you serve lunch too?’ All they knew us for was the Saints games.”
Wilemon was cooking at Christian’s Restaurant in Mid-City when a group of prospective business partners approached him to open Allegro Bistro. The restaurant space, previously called Isadora, had been vacant for about a year, he recalls.
The mid-1980s oil bust had taken a grievous toll on the CBD, but Wilemon and his partners wagered that a new restaurant catering to downtown weekday business lunches would stand out.
Today, downtown New Orleans is booming with new development, including many restaurants and residential projects.
“It’s changing around here, it’s a neighborhood now,” he said. “I think some young blood could come in here and do something more with it, but the restaurant really needs a revamp.”
Wilemon said he will miss the rhythm of his restaurant, which was practically an extension of the office for some patrons.
“We have many people who come here three times a week,” he said. “Half of the job is going around and talking with people."