Powerful women of the past, present and future inspired Krewe of Iduna’s 60th annual Mardi Gras Ball held Jan. 25 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall.
Ball Captain Charlotte McDaniel McGehee presided over the evening’s events, with the theme “60 Years of Strong Women.”
Reigning over the festivities were Queen Iduna LX Catherine Noelle Pearson, daughter of Gerianne and Milton Todd III and the late Mark Pearson, and King Bragi LX Thomas “Jeff" Woolf Jr., husband of member Bonnie Woolf.
Ladies in Waiting to the ball captain were Charlee Mae Blanchard, daughter of Nikole and Brett Blanchard, and Grace Emma Looper, daughter of Dr. Jayme Looper and Eric Granrud.
Attending the king was Geoffrey Paul Aydell, son of Brandi and Brian Aydell. Pages to the king were Kutter James Todd, son of Kimberly Chaney and Ryan Todd, and Matthew Phillip Aydell, son of Brandi and Brian Aydell.
Attending the queen were pages Parker Ruth Heard, daughter of Theresa Featherston and Kevin Heard, and Vivian Jeanne Martin, daughter of Niki Driscoll and Brent Martin.
The maids and dukes were presented to members and guests in the order of the era in which each powerful woman lived.
Maid Catherine Elisabeth Raggio, daughter of Tabitha and Michael Raggio, portrayed Joan of Arc. Her father served as her duke and escort.
Maid Shelby Danielle Aydell, daughter of Brandi and Brian Aydell, portrayed Queen Elizabeth of England. Her father served as her duke and escort.
Maid Lillian Grace Devillier, daughter of Melynda and Jason Devillier, portrayed Jane Austen, and was escorted by her grandfather, Duke John Miletello.
Maid Catherine Greer Young, daughter of Shalia and Jeff Young, portrayed Amelia Earhart, and was escorted by Duke Michael Austin.
Maid Jennifer Leigh Sheffield Cooper, daughter of Dr. Leslie Sheffield, portrayed Frida Kahlo, and was escorted by Duke Carl Hultgren Jr., son of Susan and Carl Hultgren.
Maid Nicole Lynn Hadrian, daughter of Suzette and Michael Hadrian Jr., portrayed Lady Justice. Her father served as her duke and escort.
Maid Alex Olivia Sullivan, daughter of Julie Sullivan and the late James “Tim" Sullivan, portrayed The Future. She was accompanied by the following young ladies, representing women of future generations: Olivia Ann Blanchard, daughter of Debbie and Trent Blanchard; Evangeline Kate Looper, daughter of Dr. Jayme Looper and Eric Granrud; Patricia Susan Mason, daughter of Dr. Joseph and Jennifer Mason; and Aria Claire Ford, daughter of Britney and Ross Ford.