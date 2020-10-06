The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is recognizing October as National Pedestrian Safety Month by hosting "1 Million Steps 2 Safety," a virtual walk/run in which participants can convert daily exercises of walking, running, swimming or mowing the lawn into steps and miles.
The virtual event, which encourages people and teams to sign up and log daily exercises on an online platform, also is sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Health’s Bureau of Minority Health Access and the Louisiana Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.
The challenge began Oct. 1 and ends Nov. 1. To participate, sign up at www.healthycommunity.ca/LWL/?WiLOSSOv1.
LHSC is committed to developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy aimed at saving lives and preventing injuries on the highways, a press release said. Walking and bicycling are becoming increasingly popular modes of transportation in Louisiana, and many urban areas have taken this into account when planning roads and intersections.
Pedestrians and bicyclists face distinct disadvantages when involved in traffic crashes: the sheer physics of a faster moving vehicle colliding with a bike or pedestrian often results in serious or fatal outcomes for those outside of a vehicle.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “There was a more than 3% increase in the number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in 2018, totaling 6,283 deaths — the most deaths since 1990.” From 2017 to 2019 in Louisiana, there were 404 pedestrian related fatalities and 518 serious injuries.
During National Pedestrian Safety Month, LHSC is encouraging Louisianans to safely walk, cycle or run their way to “One Million Steps to Safety.” This virtual walk and run is for participants of all fitness levels. LHSC’s commitment is to provide the public with safety tips on how to share the road while obtaining the highest number of average steps with family and friends.