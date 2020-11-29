Career reception set at Cajundome
The 10th annual Professional Career Reception will be held 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cajundome Convention Center to allow for proper social distancing.
The event lets job seekers connect with hiring managers from companies seeking employees in management, financing and banking, engineering, technology, software development, customer service, accounting, marketing, health care and other fields.
The event is hosted by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Department of Career Services, the Louisiana Workforce Commission, One Acadiana, Acadiana Workforce Solutions and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
A list of participating employers and preregistration information are available at ProfessionalCareerReception2020.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Kimberly Billeaudeau at (337) 482-1444 or Acadiana Workforce Solutions at (844) 385-1919, option 2.
Condo units sold for $3.45 million
Nearly half of the units in the Greenbriar Condominiums on Doucet Road were sold recently for $3.45 million, records show.
An investor group of Mouton Plantation owner Ravi Daggula, along with physicians Robert Autin, Kalyan Veerina and Krishna Nagendran, bought the properties at 220 Doucet Road from the Greenbriar Condominium Partnership earlier this month, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Daggula said the group was interested in the 128-unit development, which first opened in 1983, because of its proximity to Red Lerille’s Health & Raquet Club and the soon-to-be-built Moncus Park.
The group is offering its current vacancies to Lake Charles-area residents displaced by the recent hurricanes, Daggula said.
Waitr, restaurants support food banks
Waitr is partnering with local restaurants to support area food banks in need of donations during the holiday season.
The Lafayette-based delivery service launched Waitr Holiday Food Drive to collect nonperishable food items at participating restaurants to help families in need.
Participating restaurants include Pizza Village (2340 Kaliste Saloom Road), Twins (2801 Johnston St.), Sushi Masa (3920 Ambassador Caffery Parkway), Pizza Artista (219 St. Nazaire Road, Suite G-1, in Broussard) and Lee’s Grocery & Hardware (3525 N. University Ave.).
Items can be dropped off until Dec. 23 during their regular business hours. Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to Second Harvest Food Bank. The most-needed items include canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter, high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables and bottled water.
Customers can also make a donation through the Waitr app.
“From the very beginning, Waitr has placed a special emphasis on being part of the communities we serve, doing what it takes to help when we are needed,” said Carl Grimstad, Waitr CEO and board chairman. “These are unprecedented times during which individuals and families face the real possibility of going hungry for the first time in their lives. We want to assist as many people as we possibly can.”