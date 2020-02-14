The mayor-president for East Baton Rouge says that using the Crime Stoppers tip line is the best way to target graffiti.
In a news release Friday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said anyone who can take photos or videos of someone vandalizing property can notify police through their phones or via the internet.
“I want to make sure our citizens have an avenue to stop graffiti at its root. Our visitors and residents deserve a beautiful community, free of eyesores,” she said. “So many of our citizens and business owners are capturing images of vandals on their video surveillance systems. This evidence can be submitted directly to law enforcement.”
Vandals recently targeted a new sculpture on the levee downtown and the Sweet Olive Cemetery in Mid-City. Broome said the public played a role in the arrests of two people in the unrelated incidents.
Anyone who captures images or video of individuals vandalizing property with graffiti should submit them at www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the anonymous P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.