Walmart in Baker will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines with a drive-thru clinic at the Walmart Supercenter at 14507 Plank Road through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
A drive-thru clinic is also at the Walmart Supercenter, 9350 Cortana Place in Baton Rouge.
Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website, making it convenient to get vaccinated while vaccine supplies last. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Louisiana which can be found at the Louisiana Department of Health website.
Insurance is not required. There is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment. Walmart anticipates these events will take place over the next several weeks as allocation allows.
Walmart is holding vaccine events in locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable, as well as operational capabilities. The team factored in demographic information, local health needs, staffing and medically underserved data to identify initial locations where the company thinks it can make the greatest impact in increasing vaccine access.