John D. Georges

Married to Dathel Coleman Georges, and full of passion, John Dennis Georges has cultivated achievements in both the public and private business sectors. Georges has strived to maintain marked integrity in the local, regional, statewide and national communities. Through successful business developments, faith based initiatives and philanthropic efforts, Georges remains a driving force.
After graduating from Tulane University where he majored in management with an emphasis on accounting, Georges worked for his family business, Imperial Trading Co., which was started by his immigrant grandfather. He took the family's company to a billion dollar corporation. Georges serves as Chief Executive Officer for Georges Enterprises, a Louisiana conglomerate which includes Imperial Trading Co., a national food distribution for convenience stores headquartered in New Orleans and regional offices in twelve states and several other businesses. In 2013 together with his wife, Dathel, he purchased “The Advocate,” which he grew into Louisiana’s largest daily newspaper, including The New Orleans Advocate and The Acadiana Advocate.
In the past 30 years, Georges has served on several state, national and international boards. He served for seven years on the State of Louisiana Board of Regents. He supported the establishment of Baton Rouge Community College, and facilitated collaboration between LSU and Tulane Medical Schools in areas such as gene therapy. He ran for Louisiana Governor in 2007 and Mayor of New Orleans in 2010.
Georges is a Trustee for the National World War II Museum, Member of the Board of St. Augustine High School, Past President of the Young Presidents Organization of Louisiana, past member of the Tulane University President’s Council, the University of New Orleans Foundation, the LSU Medical Foundation Board, Jefferson and New Orleans Business Councils, New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, World Trade Center and the Chamber of Commerce.
A firm believer in education and entrepreneurship, Georges founded Lemonade Day in Louisiana. An annual community event that gives children an opportunity to learn the inner workings of running a business, Lemonade Day has helped more than 50,000 children become entrepreneurs. Georges established the Galatoire's Foundation, named after the restaurant he owns, to expand local cultural programs. Galatoire's has made over $1 million in contributions to local charities.
Georges’ Greek heritage and Christian religion is a foundation for him in business and everyday life. He is a member of the Order of St. Andrew, Leadership 100 and AHEPA. During Hurricane Katrina, Georges was president of the Greek Orthodox Community in New Orleans, following the tradition of his father and grandfather, and was instrumental in the $4 million rebuild of the Greek Orthodox Church and Hellenic Cultural Center within four months of the storm. He also chaired the Katrina Relief Fund at Metairie Park Country Day School, raising more than $5 million to re-âopen the school.
John and Dathel live in New Orleans with their children Zana, Liza and John Jr. (Nike).