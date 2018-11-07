Fontainebleau High School recently celebrated Homecoming activities with a court and the selection of a queen. Members of the court are, front row from left, freshman Caroline Spalitta, sophomore Nicole Lenfant, sophomore Isabella Schilleci, senior Katherine Granger, senior Caroline Whalley, Queen Abigail Desposito, senior Mia Berube, junior Jaden Picone, junior Julia Klein and junior Katie Lisle. In the back are senior escorts Connor McCormick, Daniel Favrot, Dawson Nelson, William Broussard, Jack Menard, Christian Bobo, Isaac Gray, Brayden Goodreau, Andrew Bryant and Trey Aubert.