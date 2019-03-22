A collection of artwork showcasing the creative talents of more than 40 north shore women is on display now at the Atrium Gallery at Christwood Retirement Community near Covington.
The “La Femme” exhibit is available for viewing through April 26 at 100 Christwood Blvd. The gallery has been the setting for art exhibitions highlighting north shore artists since 2012 and is under the direction of Christwood’s community life director Ann Loomis, a former director of the St. Tammany Art Association.
“Don brought together all women, showing all the richness and depth of talent,” Loomis said of the show’s curator Don Marshall.
Marshall is executive director of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Foundation, a founder and first director of the New Orleans Contemporary Arts Center and a former director of the STAA.
“What I have found is a cornucopia of unique, beautiful works of art,” Marshall said. “It is an eclectic celebration of color, form, harmony and dissonance.”
Artist Gail Hood has four pieces being shown in "La Femme" that reflect an abstract expressionism style and her love of painting impressionist landscapes. The Covington resident has been painting throughout her life and spent 28 years teaching art. She said she was inspired by the scenery during the many trips she made driving to work at Southeastern Louisiana University, and while staying at a friend’s summer home.
“They’re all about fields,” she said of her artwork in the show. “I really just painted what I saw there.”
Artist Maggie McConnell, also of Covington, is showing two pieces and has been creating art for about eight years. She is a sculptor who got her start in ceramics but now works with wood, paper, metal, glass and mixed media.
“Most of my work is more spiritually motivated,” she said. “It’s a way of expressing what I’m going through.”
Cissy Carville is an abstract artist who is showing three pieces of art in "La Femme." A Covington resident, she started painting about 18 years ago. She said the works of other artists influence her, but she uses a different approach than those who take something literal and make it abstract.
"I see an idea in the back of my mind,” Carville said. “It’s fun to see how it’s going to turn out. The beginning is the most fun. You’ve got this blank canvas. You can go anywhere and do anything you want.”
"La Femme" will be displayed through April 26.
For more information about Atrium Gallery exhibits, log on to http://www.christwoodrc.com/atrium-gallery.