Martha Carr, managing editor of The New Orleans Advocate, has worked as a reporter and editor in her hometown for almost two decades. After spending 16 years at the Times-Picayune, she joined The Advocate in 2013 to lead the effort to bring back a strong, civic-minded, daily newspaper to the New Orleans area.
She was part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial team that reported on the tragedy unleashed by Hurricane Katrina, and was integral in directing the coverage of the recovery, including every anniversary for the past 10 years.
Carr received her bachelor's in communications from Loyola University and her master’s in journalism from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism in Chicago. While at the Times-Picayune, she worked as a political reporter, deputy city editor and online news editor. Her job is now focused on helping The New Orleans Advocate's award-winning staff of journalists unearth the stories that are important to readers and hold the powerful to account.