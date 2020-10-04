Event building sold for $2 million
The owner of The District and the Johnston Street Bingo bought the building they are housed in for $2 million, records show.
Danny Smith of Danny Smith Enterprises bought the 50,000-square-foot building at 4607 Johnston St. from the Robichaux family after leasing it since 2011. It houses the two businesses along with an event center that holds about five gun shows a year.
The Robichaux family was ready to part with the building, he said.
Smith, a one-time owner of the Louisiana IceGators hockey team that returned in 2009, also owns the Grant Street Dance Hall building in downtown Lafayette.
Hardee's in Carencro now closed
The Hardee’s restaurant just off Interstate 49 in Carencro has closed.
The restaurant, located 110 Hector Connoly Road in the Evangeline Court Marketplace, opened in early 2018 but has recently removed its exterior signage and its Facebook page indicates it has closed permanently.
A statement in the windows of the building indicate it closed last Sunday.
Other Hardee’s locations have closed in recent months in markets in Louisiana and around the country. The closure follows the closures of the two Lafayette locations — 108 Kaliste Saloom Road and 2424 Ambassador Caffery Parkway — in recent years.
The building is owned by Charles and Donna Sher of Solana Beach, California. The Shers bought the property for $1.4 million in February 2018, records show.
Blue Runner delivers meals to food bank
Blue Runner Foods delivered a truckload of 100,000 red bean meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette as part of Blue Runner’s ongoing “Millions of Meals” campaign.
Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a Healthy Louisiana Medicaid health plan with more than 480,000 members, joined the cause and committed to supply more than 360,000 meals to those affected in the Hurricane Laura storm zone and by the COVID-19 crisis.
The campaign was initially launched by Gonzales-based Blue Runner Foods in April to help those impacted by the COVID pandemic. After reaching their goal of the first 1 million meals to Second Harvest to help those out of work, Blue Runner set another million meals goal for the Hurricane Laura survivors and those still unemployed due to COVID.
LHC has committed to supply 360,000 meals to the second phase of the Blue Runner's campaign. With Louisiana Healthcare Connections support, Second Harvest Food Bank was supplied with enough Blue Runner red beans at its Lafayette headquarters to distribute more than 100,000 meals to storm victims.
In March, the COVID crisis severely impacted the demand for food assistance as personal requests to Second Harvest Food Bank skyrocketed. The recent hurricane devastation further increased the strain on the food bank’s stockpiles.
Latter & Blum moves to River Ranch
Commercial real estate firm NAI Latter & Blum has moved its Lafayette office to River Ranch.
The company and its team of 19 commercial real estate professionals moved from its previous location at 806 E. St. Mary Blvd. to 6 Degualle Square, according to a Friday announcement. The two-story building showcases local character and features a balcony overlooking Degualle Square.
“As we continue to grow our business in the Lafayette market, we needed to put down roots in a new space that can grow with us,” said Karl Landreneau, director of commercial sales and leasing. “Just as we do for our clients, we were able to negotiate very favorable terms for the building. We’re excited to start this new chapter of our company’s history.”
NAI Latter & Blum also has offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Alexandria and Lake Charles.
Agency honors LogoJet as Growth Leader
Louisiana Economic Development honored LogoJet, with Susan Cox as CEO, president and founder, among 10 companies as 2020 Louisiana Growth Leaders from among top-performing small businesses in the LED Growth Network, citing their community involvement and business success.
Louisiana Growth Leaders are selected by economic development professionals from across the state. A panel evaluates applications on growth, strategy, innovation, leadership, culture, philanthropy and intangibles.
Others honored are Ballard Brands of Covington, Peter Boylan III, president; Engineering & Inspection Services LLC of Metairie, Joseph Brinz, co-founder and CEO; ISOMAG Corp. of Baton Rouge, Stephen Dawson, president and CEO; ITinspired of Baton Rouge, Robert Wise, owner and CEO; MasteryPrep of Baton Rouge, Craig Gehring, founder and CEO; Neighbors of West Monroe, Meryl Kennedy Farr, CEO and owner; Pod Pack International of Baton Rouge, Tom Martin, president and CEO; ThreeSixtyEight of Baton Rouge, Kenny Nguyen, CEO and co-founder; and Westport Linen Services of Baton Rouge, Eddie Lefeaux, CEO.
Another 21 finalists were recognized at a Spotlight Louisiana 2020 event.
Created in 2017, the LED Growth Network consists of more than 425 companies from all eight Louisiana regions. Members are second-stage businesses — those that are beyond the startup stage, poised for growth, but not yet mature — and they collectively account for over $3.3 billion in annual sales and employ 15,600 people.
Applications will be accepted for the 2021 Louisiana Growth Leaders class through Nov. 30. All LED Growth Network companies are eligible to apply.
The 2020 winners and information on 2021 applications and the program are at https://www.opportunitylouisiana.com.