Paul Arrigo, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge, says Restaurant Week is back — and it's better than ever with a new and improved restaurant scene offering an array of fine and casual dining options.
Sandwiched between the international culinary sensation of New Orleans and the specialties of Acadiana, Arrigo said that Baton Rouge is developing its own identity as a culinary standout.
"The public is ready to enjoy the cuisine that is offered," Arrigo said. "Baton Rouge over the last year or so has added and improved their dining establishments. It's exciting that we're in the situation we're in now and that we've become a regional culinary destination."
Restaurant Week runs through July 30. To celebrate, 31 area restaurants have put together special three-course meal packages, ranging from $10 for the special package at Royal Taste of Jamaica Downtown to $45 three-course special meals at Juban's, Beausoleil, Proverbial, Stroube's, Doe's Eat Place and Sullivan's Steakhouse.
Arrigo noted the variety of restaurants participating and that some of them are newer restaurants or have re-opened recently after all the changes that the pandemic brought to the market.
"It's a great time for somebody to have friends from out of town to come to Baton Rouge and enjoy the good food we have here," Arrigo said.
