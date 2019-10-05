BR.Zacharyeascension.099719.003
East Ascension receiver Steven McBride catches a pass but is caught from behind by Zachary's Jeremiah Grimes, on Friday, at East Ascension.

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Local/area

Episcopal (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at University (7-3A)

Slaughter Charter (6-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Olympia

Alabama School for the Deaf at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)

Zachary (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

East Ascension (5-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)

McKinley (5-5A) at St. Amant (5-5A)

Istrouma (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Tara (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

St. Michael (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

Baton Rouge area

Brusly (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

Madison Prep (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)

West Feliciana (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Bogalusa (8-3A) at Albany (8-3A)

Jewel Sumner (8-3A) at Loranger (8-3A)

Northeast (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)

East Feliciana (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Varnado (9-2A) at Amite (9-2A)

Independence (9-2A) at Kentwood (9-2A)

St. Helena (9-2A) at Pine (9-2A)

Springfield (10-2A) at South Plaquemines (11-2A)

Newman (11-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2A)

Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A)

Central Private (6-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)

Riverside Academy (9-1A) at Southern Lab (6-1A)

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at White Castle (7-1A)

St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)

