Over the past few months, some LSU football fans openly rooted for the Tigers' game with UCLA to be moved from the Rose Bowl to Las Vegas.
Didn't happen. The game is still in Pasadena, California. But LSU will be playing in Vegas soon enough.
The Advocate confirmed a Sports Illustrated report Wednesday that LSU will play Southern California at Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, some time on Labor Day weekend 2024. It will be the first game between the Tigers and Trojans since 1984 and may give some bragging rights to one side over the other going back to their split national championship in 2003.
Back in the present, our Wilson Alexander has penned an informative yarn about how the 2018 seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M led to LSU putting more emphasis on two-point plays for overtime. Now that teams must go for two after a touchdown in the second overtime period, the Tigers may be ahead of the game.
The glut of preseason teams and award watch lists are finally winding down (Yeah!), but not before the SEC released its coaches' preseason all-conference team this week. A total of seven LSU players made the list, which you can find here.
Click here for two stories on LSU's COVID-19 requirements for games in Tiger Stadium, and how fans are reacting to the new rules. Lastly, our Sheldon Mickles tells us where Ed Orgeron, whose coaching speciality is the defensive line, tells us where he thinks the Tigers in the trenches are as the season opens next Saturday.
Until next time,
Scott Rabalais