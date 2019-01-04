What began as an effort to increase the salaries of St. Tammany's lowest paid public employees morphed into an across-the-board 2 percent cost of living raise that the Parish Council adopted Thursday.

But the measure didn't have universal support. Councilwoman Maureen O'Brien cast the lone no vote, saying her opposition is based on principle.

O'Brien said she could not support a raise that will go to all employees, including those who earn six figures. She pointed to three failed attempts to renew sales taxes for the jail and courthouse, which were presented to voters as critical needs.

Earlier in the meeting, the Parish Council adopted a resolution authorizing Parish President Pat Brister to sign an intergovernmental agreement to provide $5.6 million to operate the parish jail.

O'Brien said many voters have not seen their income grow, giving the example of a woman in her district who earns $50,000 a year in a professional job but hasn't received a raise in five years.

Council Chairman Mike Lorino said he understood O'Brien's position, but he argued that parish employees are taking on more work because of cutbacks caused by the lost tax revenue. He also noted that most of the $500,000 needed for the raise is not coming from the parish's strapped general fund but from other dedicated funding sources.

Councilman Gene Bellisario agreed, saying that employees are working more hours and taking on more tasks. "I feel comfortable supporting it," he said.

Councilman Steve Stefancik pointed out that no employees received a raise last year. He told O'Brien that the council's decision to budget the money doesn't mean that highly paid employees will get a raise — that's up to the administration, he said, adding that no one is receiving a merit pay raise.

But Parish President Pat Brister made it clear that she intends for everyone to get the increase.

The parish has 430 employees, she said, and only about 20 fall into the category O'Brien cited. "It's a matter of principle for me," Brister said, echoing O'Brien's comment.

Brister said that staffers have been working harder and longer hours, coming to meetings at the request of Parish Council members and recently working on a holiday weekend when there was a flood threat.

"They are on call 24/7," Brister said. "They deserve a 2 percent cost of living raise."

Parish Council members, who earn about $29,000 a year, will also get the raise. An ordinance adopted in 2014 specifies that their salary goes up on Jan. 1 but the average percentage increase of all government employees for that year.

The Parish Council tried to ensure that its members would not gain personally by the raise by adding a resolution to the agenda that calls for their increase to be donated to a charity of their choice through a payroll deduction.

But that idea ran into problems because the parish can't give away public money, and the council withdrew the motion. Councilman Jake Groby said after the meeting that council members would have to donate the money on their own, after getting paid.

Apparently no one had considered giving the money back to the parish.

But O'Brien was still shaking her head after the meeting. "Last year, we were talking about canceling Christmas," she said, referring to a short-lived decision to cancel a light display after the second tax failure.