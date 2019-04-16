A 71-year-old Pineville man was arrested on 100 counts of first-degree rape
A 71-year-old Pineville man was arrested on 100 counts of first-degree rape after detectives discovered credible allegations he engaged in criminal sexual conduct with juveniles in the 1970s and 1980s.
Harvey Joseph Fountain was arrested April 9, just over a week after Rapides Parish sheriff’s deputies received the first complaint. In a release, the sheriff’s department said the allegations detailed sex-based crimes against juveniles committed in various residences in the Pineville area between the early 1970s and early 1980s.
Fountain was initially arrested on 50 counts of first-degree rape, but on Friday he was re-arrested and booked on an additional 50 counts of first-degree rape after more victims were identified.
Online booking records show Fountain’s being held at the Rapides Parish Correctional Center and his bail has been set at $1 million.
Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible, the release said.
One dead, one injured after shooting ends in suicide near Carencro
A shooting on Beau Bassin Road ended in the suspect’s suicide Monday, Lafayette sheriff’s deputies say.
The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Beau Bassin Road just west of Carencro. Deputies arrived at the scene and found one man dead and another in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital and is receiving medical care, a release from the sheriff’s department said.
Detectives determined the incident was isolated. The deceased reportedly shot the victim and then killed himself.
The deceased suspect was identified as Phillip Candella, 41, of Carencro.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.