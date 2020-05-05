Mason's Grill

Mother’s Day Weekend ONLY 💗

Breakfast in Bread

freshly baked bread bowl stuffed with yellow stone-ground grits, house-made breakfast sausage, andouille sausage, fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, diced red bell pepper, in a from-scratch spicy cream sauce topped with two eggs and parmesan cheese!

Mom-mosas

a bottle of champagne and a strawberry-orange juice blend!

#curbside #delivery #patio

*********************

La Divina

FREE GELATO For Mom on Mother's Day

Free 3 oz gelato Sunday, May 10th 8am - 7pm.

Available for Take out and Patio Dining.

GELATO love for Mom! FREE gelato on Mother's Day...

Public · Hosted by La Divina Italian Cafe and Kristina Jacques

InterestedGoingShare

clock

Sunday at 8 AM – 7 PM

5 days from now · 54–79°F Partly Cloudy

pin

La Divina Italian Cafe

3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808

Show Map

Tickets by Eventbrite

FREE 3 oz gelato for Mom

Sales end on May 10 at 12 PM

Free

**************

Ruffino's

Finding a gift for Mother's Day can be difficult with many stores being closed. Here are a few "at-home" ideas to brighten her day: Re-create a sibling picture, record a video of each family member showing how much they appreciate Mom, bake her a cake or cupcakes. Ruffino's is also offering a Mother's Day Family Meal for 6 that can be pre-ordered by Thursday. #RuffinosBatonRouge #CelebrateLife

Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com

View comments