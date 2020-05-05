Mason's Grill
Mother’s Day Weekend ONLY 💗
Breakfast in Bread
freshly baked bread bowl stuffed with yellow stone-ground grits, house-made breakfast sausage, andouille sausage, fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, diced red bell pepper, in a from-scratch spicy cream sauce topped with two eggs and parmesan cheese!
Mom-mosas
a bottle of champagne and a strawberry-orange juice blend!
La Divina
FREE GELATO For Mom on Mother's Day
Free 3 oz gelato Sunday, May 10th 8am - 7pm.
Available for Take out and Patio Dining.
Sunday at 8 AM – 7 PM
La Divina Italian Cafe
3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
Ruffino's
Finding a gift for Mother's Day can be difficult with many stores being closed. Here are a few "at-home" ideas to brighten her day: Re-create a sibling picture, record a video of each family member showing how much they appreciate Mom, bake her a cake or cupcakes. Ruffino's is also offering a Mother's Day Family Meal for 6 that can be pre-ordered by Thursday. #RuffinosBatonRouge #CelebrateLife