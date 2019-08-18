Di Jerk Stop opening take-out location
Jamaican restaurant Di Jerk Stop will open a takeout-only location in the Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., on Aug. 23.
Operated by Jamaican owners Bobby Marshall and Merick Chambers and their families, it will offer Jamaican cuisine, tropical twists on more common items like coconut cinnamon rolls and even branded merchandise like shirts and hot sauce.
The business began in Eunice in 2016 before moving to Youngsville in 2017 as Da Jerk Shop. The Youngsville location closed in late 2017, and this will be Marshall and Chambers' return to the restaurant game after spending the past two years raising money for the new venture.
"We started this because we saw how people reacted to our culture and Jamaican vibes," Marshall said. "We anticipate that the move to downtown Lafayette will be a huge success for Di Jerk Stop as we would be situated basically in the middle of Lafayette, easily accessible to the community on a wider scale."
Marshall, also the head chef, started cooking for friends on holidays and weekends in 2013 and people began requesting more and more of his Jamaican cuisine. Chambers earned a degree in hospitality with a focus in food service management from the University of Technology, Jamaica.
Broussard names economic development director
Beth Guidry has been named the first economic development director for the city of Broussard, officials announced.
Guidry, the former executive director of the St. Martin Economic Development Authority, has worked for nearly 20 years in economic development and the private sector. She is also a former major account executive with Republic Services and has worked with parish and municipalities, along with the business owners.
“While Broussard has long been known as being business friendly, it is vital to the prosperity of our city and residents that we take a proactive approach to attracting new businesses while focusing on business retention,” said Mayor Ray Bourque. “I am confident that Beth’s longtime experience in economic development will be beneficial to our business community.”
Said Guidry: “I am thrilled to be able to work with such a progressive city and outstanding group of people. I look forward to working with the business community to help promote the city of Broussard as a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
Guidry is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and later collaborated with it to create a zero-waste initiative and composting facility. She is a 2015 Leadership Lafayette graduate.
Dupré Logistics names Brent Hebert CAO
Brent Hebert has been named chief administrative officer for Dupré Logistics.
Hebert, who joined Dupré 13 years ago, will will lead efforts to make sure the company’s strategy stays on track and that all the resources are available to execute the strategy. His role will be an extension of his previous role as chief people officer as the company continues to grow.
“At heart, Brent is a service-minded leader," company President Mike Weindel said. "He keeps the company’s goal of being the ideal place to work top of mind. His deep history and connection to the company and its people will serve us well.”
With 1,370 employees, Dupré Logistics has seen significant growth in recent years. It grew 21 percent from 2016 to 2017 and 22 percent from 2017 to 2018. It's on pace to grow 18 percent this year.
Hebert said Dupré Logistics’ focus on strategy and company culture play significant roles in its growth, which he attributes to the company’s dedication toward creating opportunity for its people.
Market Eatz restaurant going on E. Broussard
A new fast-casual restaurant that specializes in burgers, bowls, cocktails, tacos and more will be opening in the McLain MarketPlace at 819 E. Broussard Road this December.
Owned by Bryan and Sylvia McLain, of the McClain Companies, Market Eatz will be Bryan McLain's return to restaurant ownership since the closing of Louisiana Market on Doucet Road in 2001. Sylvia McLain said for years people have been asking him when he was going to open another restaurant. When plans for the Capone's Drinkery & Eats fell through, he decided to get back into the restaurant business.
"When the restaurant that was going to be there fell through, his friends begged him to open a new restaurant," she said. "So after a few days, Bryan finally bit the bullet and said, 'Let's see if we can make a go of it.' We believe that that area of E. Broussard where the traffic circle is going doesn't have that many places to eat but has so many people and neighborhoods and communities that need it."
One of the restaurant's goals, she said, is to create a "community/neighborhood environment" for the surrounding apartments and neighborhoods and maybe even to attract customers from nearby Milton.
Bryan McLain will be consulting chef and has put together the menu, which will include specialty burgers along with more eclectic food like fried deviled eggs topped with Steen's candied bacon and candied jalapenos.
All the ingredients will be locally sourced if possible and prepared fresh daily in limited quantities. It will also have a market where select meats, deli items, cheeses, wine and in-house canned goods will be sold.
The restaurant will employ 15-20, with most employees being full time.
Community college starts regional pipeline training
SOWELA Technical Community College received a $1 million donation to help create the TC Energy Pipeline Academy at its Lake Charles campus that will serve as a regional learning center for students pursuing a career in the oil and gas field.
The academy also will include a pipeline for training purposes that will be the first of its kind in Louisiana and only the third of its kind in the nation. The pipeline loop construction structure will be used to familiarize and train students with real-life work environments and scenarios, including testing, compliance, security, monitoring and repair.
The academy will include a pipeline industry advisory committee that will help implement curriculum and course offerings tailored to the industry’s need.
The pipeline training area will be located next to the college's new Process Technology Center. The center will function as a working plant and provide students with practical, hands-on experience. Students will be required to complete shift work in the Process Technology Center as part of their curriculum. The center will operate 24/7.
Donor TC Energy operates and constructs energy infrastructure in North America. It manages more than 57,500 miles of natural gas pipeline and 3,000 miles of oil pipeline in the United States, Mexico and Canada, employing about 7,000 people. About 150 TC Energy employees live and work in Louisiana. In addition to the $1 million donation from TC Energy, SOWELA recently announced a $500,000 donation from Houston-based Cheniere Energy and the launch of a partnership in the form of an apprenticeship program.
Applications available for ag leader program
Applications are being accepted by Aug. 30 for the LSU AgCenter Agricultural Leadership Development Program.
The program is designed to provide potential leaders involved with agriculture and agribusiness the tools they need to become effective advocates for agriculture. The next class starts in January.
The curriculum includes 10 seminars over two years, which include seven lecture-based seminars throughout the state and three travel seminars. The final seminar is an international study tour during which the group visits another country to learn how other agricultural, economic and social systems work.
Participants pay a small portion of the costs for their study and travel. The bulk of the program funding is underwritten by endowments and annual giving through the LSU Foundation.
Registration is at www.lsuagcenter.com/agleadership.
Class being held to focus on e-commerce
A class designed to help businesses understand and grow e-commerce is being held in Slidell from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 by the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University.
The class will be in the Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 2nd St., and is co-sponsored by St. Tammany Corp. and the East and West St. Tammany Chambers of Commerce.
Topics to be covered include an overview of e-commerce; the importance of online diversification; Amazon tips for increasing sales; how to start Shopify and WordPress sites; account creation and brand registry on Amazon; and how to increase sales two to three times with e-commerce funnels.
The cost is $25 and includes lunch. Preregistration is required at www2.southeastern.edu/external/event_registration/sbdc/.
Empowerment, policy conference scheduled
Registration has started for the inaugural Empowerment and Policy Conference by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and the Urban League of Louisiana. The conference is being held Sept. 27-28 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans Hotel, 601 Loyola Ave., in New Orleans.
The conference will provide a platform for local, state and national leaders, policy makers, community leaders and residents to discuss, debate and advance conversation and thinking about a multitude of issues importance to African-Americans in Louisiana.
Panel discussions will focus on creating an environment for African-Americans to thrive in Louisiana; mental health; and the intersection of race, identity and mission; and other topics.
An agenda and ticket information and registration are at https://urbanleaguela.org.
LSU AgCenter plans horticulture field day
The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station at 21549 Old Covington Highway, about 6 miles east of Hammond, will hold its annual horticulture field day for nursery, landscape and garden center professionals on Aug. 23.
Registration starts at 8 a.m., with the field day ending at 1:30 p.m.
The field day will offer an opportunity to learn about Louisiana Super Plants and Plants with Potential, said Jeb Fields, commercial horticulture specialist at the station.
Topics will include sustainable nursery production practices; new ornamental diseases and pests; weed control in turf and landscapes; and new developments in landscape plant growth regulators.
Registration is at https://bit.ly/2K5tYRo. Attendees will receive lunch.