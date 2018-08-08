Thirty-four upperclassmen students have been designated as Rousseve Scholars by Xavier University of Louisiana for the 2018-19 school year.
Students selected for the program generally represent the top 10 or more students in the senior, junior and sophomore classes based on academic performance the preceding two semesters. Each recipient receives a full tuition scholarship and a textbook allowance. The scholarships are named in honor of the Rousseve family, alumni and supporters of the university.
The senior recipients are Shanzay Chaudhry, biology/pre-med; Camilla Do, chemistry/pre-med; Dalia El-Desoky, biology; Cierra Frazier, pharmacy; Tommy Giang, biology/pre-med; Dorian Hill, biology/pre-med; Tyler Kelly, biology/pre-med; Jeanne Nguyen, biology/pre-med; Allison Stephens, chemistry/pre-med; Lauren Thornton, biology; and James Vu, biology/pre-med.
Juniors receiving the honor are Hana Alkhafaf, biology/pre-med; Hanna Al-Moaswes, biology/pre-med; Jessica Anderson, chemistry/pre-med; Robin Celentano, pharmacy; Deja Dennis, mass communication; Breanna Jones, biology/pre-med; Megan Littleton, biology/pre-med; Ashley Mello, biochemistry; Mary Nguyen, biology; Tatyana Smith, psychological science; Cydney Stevenson, accounting; and Yen Tran, biology/pre-med.
Sophomores tapped for the designation include Altonnesha Darby, biology/pre-med; Suendus Farhoud, chemistry/pre-pharmacy; Nakia Frazier, chemistry/pre-pharmacy; Hajjia Mohammed, dual degree biomedical engineering; Brooke Nguyen, biology/pre-med; Kailyn Nguyen, chemistry/pre-pharmacy; Chizoba Ogbuefi, chemistry/pre-pharmacy; Karen Osei-Boaman, biology/pre-med; Sukana Raza, chemistry/pre-pharmacy; Jennifer Tran, chemistry/pre-pharmacy; and Fatima Zeini, chemistry/pre-pharmacy.