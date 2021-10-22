On Thursday, most of the attention was on the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Wayne Griffin, Lafayette's interim police chief.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory placed Griffin on leave only two weeks after he abruptly fired former Chief Thomas Glover without giving reasons for the firing.

In the fourth paragraph of a prepared statement announcingthe investigation and Griffin's suspension, Major Monte Potier was named the department's acting interim chief.

His appointment is the culmination of a 28-year career working in every division of the department, according to a resume released Friday by Lafayette Consolidated Government.

New interim Lafayette police chief silent on allegations, says he is not resigning Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin said Tuesday he is not resigning the post he was appointed to Oct. 7 and declined to respond to a…

Major Monte Potier, who is in temporary command of the department until further notice, has his work cut out for him. Few communities have gone through five chiefs, interim and acting interim chiefs, in a period of two years.

Potier began his career at LPD in 1993 as a patrol division officer, his resume showed. A recruiter offered him the position after he attended Louisiana P.O.S.T. Law Enforcement Training.

Potier, a Rayne native who graduated from Rayne High School and worked for the UL Police Department, worked in the field training unit from 1998 to 2002 and as a traffic unit officer from 2002 to 2004. After three years dedicated to criminal investigations and seven years spent as a sergeant of three different units, he served as a Precinct 3 Lieutenant (2014-15), Patrol Support Lieutenant (2015-17), and Youth Services Lieutenant (2017-19).

Fired police chief confronts Guillory on radio show Thursday Former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover called into a radio talk show Thursday morning asking Mayor-President Josh Guillory to tell him an…

Married with six grandchildren, Potier in 2019 became watch commander captain and criminal investigations captain, serving as an assistant to interim Chief Scott Morgan in 2020.

“I’m there to put out the little fires before they become big fires,” he told 008 Magazine in a feature published in September 2020. In 2021, he was previously promoted to service commander major.

“I truly believe that it’s one of those careers that not everybody can do,” Pothier said in the magazine feature. “You have to have compassion for people, and you have to understand that, at any given moment, you could lose your life.”

LCG has provided few details on the investigation into Griffin.