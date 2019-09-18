The Baton Rouge Woodworkers Club held its September meeting at PMC Tools in Hammond to learn how to build and upholster chairs and to discuss club business and upcoming community service projects.
The club is a nonprofit, organization that promotes the development of woodworking skills for amateurs and professionals and places a heavy emphasis on community service.
“We work with local charities and community organizations to provide custom made cabinets, desks, shelves and other things that they would otherwise find difficult to afford,” said Bob Chambers, Jr., president of the Baton Rouge Woodworkers Club.
Club members draft the plans, do the construction, finish and deliver the pieces free of charge, and clients purchase the materials.
Project teams are structured so that experienced woodworkers work with more beginner-level woodworkers.
“Each project becomes an opportunity to teach and to learn,” said Chambers. “For us, it's a twofold benefit: We can do something worthwhile for the community while improving the skills of our members at the same time.”
Earlier this year, the club completed a two-part L-shaped checkout desk for Lighthouse Louisiana, a local service organization for the blind and deaf.
More recently they completed four Adirondack style outdoor rocking chairs for Quad Vets in Hammond.
To promote interest in woodworking, the club often partners with the Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge and the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen to hold demonstrations and activities for kids.
“These events are always rewarding experiences for us, and hopefully for the young participants as well,” said Chambers. “We do a variety of things to help improve the skills of our members, and one way we do that is through our community service effort.”
The club has more than 50 members, primarily hobbyists, with skill levels ranging from professional woodworkers to beginners.
Internally, the club has numerous workshops and seminars that members can attend to learn new skills and techniques.
For more information about the cub, visit brwoodworkers.com.