Sarah Eleanor Lane
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Merritt Lane III
• Graduated from Isidore Newman School
• Attending University of Virginia
A young woman on the move, Miss Sarah Eleanor Lane will divide her summer studying abroad in Valencia, Spain, and interning with U.S. Rep. Garret Graves in Washington, D.C.
Foreign affairs, global cultures and commerce will be part of her adventures, all of which hold interest for the UVA student.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Merritt Lane III. Her mother is the former Eleanor Weil Kohlmeyer.
At Newman, she was the senior editor for the yearbook, a four-year representative of ACTIONS, committee head for PEP Committee, started YouthRun Nola committee and played soccer. She was also homecoming queen, on the first academic honor roll and received the spirit and head of school citizenship awards.
At the Charlottesville, Virginia, university, she is the philanthropy chairwoman for Kappa Kappa Gamma, representative for Green Greeks, plays on the organization's soccer team and has volunteered as a tutor at Charlottesville Regional Jail.
She has also studied at the London School of Economics and participated in service and leadership trips to Australia, Thailand and Alaska.
She has interned with museums and communications organizations locally.
As a sub-deb, Sarah was a member of the courts of Squires, Les Pierrettes, Apollo and Harlequins.