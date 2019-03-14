Two Lafayette men sentenced to life without parole for 2016 killing
Two Lafayette men were sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for the July 2016 shooting death of Desmond Boutte.
Jamal Lancon, 22, of Festival Lane, and Raven Wiltz, 25, of Delford Street, were convicted of second-degree murder by a 12-person jury on February 28. Boutte, 22, was shot multiple times by both individuals at the Martin Luther King Center on July 6, 2016, according to a release from 15th Judicial District Court District Attorney Keith Stutes.
Boute was killed while playing basketball outside the center.
Lancon and Wiltz’s life sentences stipulate they will not be granted the option of probation, parole or a suspension of sentence.
Two people shot in Breaux Bridge Thursday; one in critical condition, police say
Two people were injured in an afternoon shooting in Breaux Bridge Thursday and one is in critical condition, police say.
Breaux Bridge Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of West Patin Street around 2:30 p.m. and found two victims. One sustained minor injuries and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition, assistant chief Terry Latiolais said.
Police do not have a suspect in custody, but the shooting is under investigation, he said.
Man shot during fight in Parks in St. Martin Parish, KATC reports
One man was shot during a fight in Parks, a village in St. Martin Parish, Wednesday morning, according to KATC-TV.
The shooting took place at the intersection of Mouton Avenue and Paul Street, neighbors told KATC. Photos and videos from area residents showed an air med unit airlifting the shooting victim.
A spokesperson with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man was injured.