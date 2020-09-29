Pelican State Credit Union hosted a free Virtual Financial Wellness Workshop on Aug. 18. Attendees were invited to have their questions answered by Pelican’s nationally certified credit counselors.
Credit counselors Nannette Diaz, Lynn Gobert and April Gomez, as well as Director of Financial Outreach Jessica Sharon, hosted the workshop and fielded questions.
The Q&A was hosted on Zoom and on Pelican’s Facebook page. A total of 184 questions were received during registration and many were answered before and during the stream. More than 110 viewers joined the workshop virtually, and the Facebook video has since passed 3,000 views, according to a news release
Guests who registered for and attended the workshop were entered into a giveaway to win one of two Pelican prize packs, which each included a $50 Visa gift card.
The event was free and open to the public. The credit union will continue to host virtual workshops throughout the year with a variety of topics, including household budgeting, car buying and more.
To see all upcoming Pelican events, visit pelicanstatecu.com/events.