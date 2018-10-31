A film about culinary star and civil rights icon Leah Chase, a native of St. Tammany Parish, will be the opening night feature of the Pontchartrain Film Festival at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at the Mandeville Trailhead, 6758 Lafitte St.
"Leah Chase — The Queen of Creole Cuisine" looks at the life of the James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award winner and inspiration for the Disney princess Tiana from the New Orleans-based film "The Princess and the Frog." Chase was also recently honored as the Humanist of the Year by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.
Bess Carrick, director of the film, will answer questions following the screening. Tickets are $5.
The film kicks off the two-day festival. Louisiana Made Short Films will be shown at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, followed by the top five winners of the Louisiana Film Prize, a $50,000 short film competition, at 5:30 p.m. Admission for both is $5.
The short films represent a variety of genres from westerns to comedy, historical dramas and new media. Topics range from love and the loss of hearing, to domestic violence and redemption.
Filmmaker Caterina Picone of Covington, took a hiatus this year from her role as the festival's assistant director to finish "A Language of Silence." Filmed in American Sign Language, it will screen in the program and stars David Welch, co-director of the Deaf Action Center North Shore in Mandeville. Interpreters will be available at the screening for those requesting accommodations at info@pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.