Students from the New Orleans Academy of the Sacred Heart were part of a worldwide effort to give back as part of the Global Service Day.
Approximately 300 students, parents, faculty, alumnae and friends volunteered throughout the city helping, including such places as Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana, St. Bernard Project, Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation Beach Sweep, The Harry Tompson Center/Lantern Light, Covenant House, Unity of Greater New Orleans, Magnolia Community Services, Poydras Home, Second Harvest Food Bank and Ozanam Inn.
The day marked the 200th anniversary of the founding of the first Sacred Heart school in America.