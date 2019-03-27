One issue that conservatives, liberals, and moderates all agree on is that fewer abortions is a good thing. And so observers across the political spectrum will be cheered by the recent news that abortions are trending downward in Louisiana over the past four years.
What is driving this change? On this, opinions diverge. Many “pro-life” proponents will focus on the very strict abortion laws already in existence in our state and will advocate for more. Nearly everyone supports adoption, but is it making any difference in abortion trends? And what about the recent expansion of Medicaid in Louisiana?
The answers to these questions require some context. Over the most recent decade for which data are available (2006-2015), the national abortion rate has declined, and by a lot: 26 percent. When this same most recent 10-year period is examined for our state, some surprising — and instructive — trends become apparent. In spite of the welcome declines in abortion in Louisiana over the past few years, over this entire 10-year period the abortion rate in our state has unfortunately increased, by a whopping 38 percent. What was happening during the first half of this period that was driving abortions way up in Louisiana, and what was happening during the second half that was driving abortions back down? And why aren’t we sharing in the sustained and steep decline in abortions that the rest of the country has been experiencing for quite some time?
The answers to all of these questions are related to access to care. The large and persistent decline of abortion nationwide coincides with similarly large declines in unintended pregnancies (down 18 percent between 2008 and 2011). Unintended pregnancies have declined because women have better access to affordable and highly effective contraceptives — including long-acting reversible contraception like implants and IUDs — than at any other point in history. These methods are over 99 percent effective, last for several years, and give women the power to control the timing of their pregnancies.
Our state leaders did a very poor job of providing access to reproductive health care during the first half of this 10-year period. Gov. Bobby Jindal, a hero of the National Right to Life Committee, ironically and haplessly oversaw a large increase (up 30 percent) in the rate of abortion in Louisiana over his two terms as governor (2008-2015), even while the abortion rate was in steep decline (down 27 percent) nationally during this same period.
While the federal courts have stepped in to enjoin some of the harshest measures our state government has attempted to implement, Louisiana’s state government has still managed to impose some of the most restrictive limits on access to reproductive health care in the nation and to foster a social climate that is hostile to dispassionate discourse on the topic.
What went better for us during the second half of this 10-year period, when abortions finally began to decline for our state, too? When Gov. John Bel Edwards was elected in 2016, one of his first orders of business was to reverse the Jindal administration’s decision to decline the federal government’s offer to substantially subsidize our state’s health care through the expansion of Medicaid coverage via the national Affordable Care Act. Studies have shown that expanding Medicaid increases women’s access to family planning services and decreases unintended pregnancies. Edwards is certainly no advocate of abortion rights, but his focus on outcomes and common sense found common ground with the middle and the left. It coincided with a multi-year decline in abortions, which everyone wants.
The question about whether we can reduce abortion by restricting access is easily answered by existing data: no. Legal restrictions on abortion are not related to declining abortion rates. Also, there’s no clear relationship between trends in the number of clinics providing abortions and the number of abortions. Women who decide to have an abortion will find a provider to perform it, even in settings where it is illegal — and also extremely dangerous.
Finally, what about adoption from foster care, which nearly everyone supports and which Edwards is passionate about? While there were over 8,000 abortions in Louisiana in 2018, there were less than a thousand adoptions, and the average age of an adopted child is about 7 years. Adoption is a wonderful option for a child born of an unintended pregnancy (or who for other reasons is in foster care), and for the parents who choose to adopt and raise this child. But the abortion and adoption numbers are hopelessly out of sync. The most effective way to deal with unintended pregnancies is to make them as rare as possible. This requires continuing to strengthen access to good quality and affordable reproductive health care. Doing so will help us in Louisiana to more fully share in the national trend of a steep and sustained decline in abortion, which we all want to see.
Mark J. VanLandingham is a faculty member and Annie L. Glover is a doctoral student at Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. Both are members of the Scholars Strategy Network. Perspectives expressed here are those of the authors and not of Tulane University.