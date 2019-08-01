Making Lafayette a more sustainable and eco-friendly community was the focus of Thursday's PlanLafayette Day at the LITE Center. Making the city's roads and transportation network more sustainable was one major topic addressed at the event.
Although many in the community shy away from alternate transportation methods like public transit, biking or walking to their destinations, the benefits such practices can bring go far beyond just helping protect the environment, panelists said.
"A car is not just what we use to get from Point A to Point B. A car is something that contributes to traffic, has an impact on roads, it needs a place to park once people get out of it and then also it is a source of air pollution and emission," said Monica Rowand, sustainability coordinator for the UL Lafayette Office of Sustainability.
The goal of getting people out of single occupancy vehicles into other modes of transportation is easier said than done.
UL Lafayette conducted a communter student survey this spring that had more than 500 responses. Although the vast majority of students who commuted via single occupancy vehicles lived outside the the city, those who lived within two miles of campus overwhelmingly didn't want to bike or walk to school because of factors such as the weather or lack of time.
University officials are trying to remedy this by showing students who live near campus that taking a car actually takes longer in most cases than just walking, biking or taking public transit.
Meanwhile, city/parish engineer Warren Abadie addressed some of the benefits of using public transit. For example, buses are safer and better for the environment, he said, and people who use them are less stressed and exercise more.
Abadie acknowledged that taking the bus had its own unique challenges, such as frequency of routes and finding the correct routes and transfers .
"The reality of Lafayette is that transit administrators are given 13 buses and we're told to go cover the city," Abadie said. "For us, it's about balance. We can concentrate on a small area and have the buses run really frequently... or we can spread it out and try to cover as much area as we can."
The transportation department always leans toward coverage area over frequency, Abadie said, because it's not just about getting people where they need to go, but also "getting people to opportunities."
As such, Lafayette is a mix of 30-minute and one-hour routes that stop at approximately 570 bus stops, which can be confusing to the uninitiated. This is why the routes and times are now available through Google and also through Lafayette Public Transit's mobile app.
Wi-Fi and GPS trackers have also been added to buses to make them a more attractive mode of transportation. Covered bus stops are also being built. However, at the rate of about 20 sheltered bus stops per year, it will take about 26 years to get them all covered.
Abadie said electric buses like those in Shreveport and other cities could be added to the fleet in about three to five years as the city would have to invest in new infrastructure and wait for some of the bugs to be ironed out of the system.
"There's been electric buses for a long time, but they've required the investment in a quick-charge terminal," Abadie said, "but battery technology is such now that you can charge it overnight and the bus can run throughout the day."
Finally, the PlanLafayette event showed off some of the recent infrastructure improvements as they gave a tour of UL's $5 million Solar PART (Photovoltaic Applied Research and Testing) Lab and held a ribbon cutting for Lafayette's first public electric vehicle charging station at Cajun Field.