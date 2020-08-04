The 2020 Run for the Badge 5K will be held globally as a virtual event to keep participants safe and healthy and offer more opportunities to create awareness and support for the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum, according to a news release.
There are new ways to share the experience with the nation. Join the event solo, create a team or join one.
Every participant gets a bib, T-shirt and medal just for registering. Participants can collect sponsors for the 5K and earn gifts, including swag that can be worn, shared or displayed with the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum logo showing support of law enforcement.
Once registered, participants will have their own fundraising page to share with the community and track training and fundraising progress.
Competitive runners can track their time with others from all over the country. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest runners.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/y6x75wak. Every dollar supports the group's mission to honor the fallen, tell the story of American law enforcement, and make it safer for those who serve.