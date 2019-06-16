Adelaide Elizabeth Perrier
• Daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Dugue Perrier and daughter of Ms. Elizabeth Ann Caraway Perrier.
• Graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart
• Attending the College of Charleston
"Hello Future, Hello Westminster" is the tagline Miss Adelaide Elizabeth Perrier will use as she continues her marketing education at the London university this fall.
Addie, as she is known to those near and dear, is the daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Dugue Perrier and daughter of Ms. Elizabeth Ann Caraway Perrier.
Closer to home, at Sacred Heart, Addie was a member of the soccer team, Relay for Life, a leader in the Baton Rouge Relief Fund and participated in the wrapping paper fundraiser. She held high honors throughout high school.
When not matriculating in Britain, she attends the Charleston, South Carolina, college where she is the chapter correspondent officer for Delta Delta Delta and is on the both the president's and dean's lists.
She has worked in retail and as a counselor at Mes Amies camp.
In a previous Carnival season, she reigned as queen of Apollo, was a maid and dancer in Les Pierrettes, a princess in Athenians and was presented at the President's Ball of the Bienville Club.