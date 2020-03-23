GONZALES — Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies began collecting on Monday unused hand sanitizer, medical gloves and masks, and other personal protective equipment for area hospitals and nursing homes.
Sheriff Bobby Webre announced the supply drive in a statement Monday in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19 among health care workers.
Drop-off hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, and materials should be delivered to the Sheriff's Training Center, 9094 S. St. Landry Road, Gonzales.
Other items being collected include goggles and face shields, the sheriff said.
For more information, call (225) 621-8300, option 1.