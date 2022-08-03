A Port Allen police officer was arrested on two felony counts of simple robbery, accused of demanding, then ripping off the gold chains two men were wearing, after a verbal altercation that began outside a Tigerland bar, Baton Rouge Police arrest records say.
The incident began shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, while the two victims were standing in line at a food truck in the parking lot of a bar on Bob Petit Boulevard that had closed for the night.
The victims told officers that a man, later identified as Zachary Sibille, 20, an officer with the Port Allen Police Department, approached them and demanded the gold neck chains they were wearing.
An argument broke out, during which Sibille told them he was a police officer and flashed a badge at them.
The two men left, but Sibille and others followed them to another location, a parking lot in the 500 block of Lee Drive and again demanded the chains, with an argument again breaking out, the affidavit of arrest says.
Sibille ripped the chain off one of the men and kept it, and ripped and broke the chain off the other man, the affidavit says.
Later on Saturday, at the same address on Lee Drive, one of the men found that three of his tires had been slashed and flattened.
After the two victims identified Sibille from a photographic lineup, Sibille was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Prison. In addition to the two counts of simple robbery, Sibille was also booked on one misdemeanor count of simple criminal damage to property.
Sibille is reportedly on leave from the Port Allen Police Department, following his arrest.