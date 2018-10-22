In the Nov. 6 election, the ballots include the congressional midterm races, as well as other state and local races, state constitutional amendments and local propositions. Below are some of the races and propositions of note in the Baton Rouge region.
Early voting for the Nov. 6 election begins Tuesday, Oct. 23 and ends Oct. 30, excluding Sunday. A runoff election, if needed, is scheduled Dec. 8.
The letter next to a candidate's name stands for their party. R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent, L for Libertarian or N for no party.
Multiparish races
U.S. representative
1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
(Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes.)
- Lee Ann Dugas, D
- Jim Francis, D
- Frederick "Ferd" Jones, I
- Howard Kearney, L
- Tammy M. Savoie, D
- Steve Scalise, R
2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
(Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and West Baton Rouge parishes.)
- Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, I
- Cedric Richmond, D
- Shawndra Rodriguez, N
- Jesse Schmidt, N
5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
(Avoyelles, Caldwell, Concordia, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, St. Helena, St. Landry, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Washington, West Carroll, West Feliciana and Winn parishes.)
- Ralph Abraham, R
- Billy Burkette, I
- Jessee Carlton Fleenor, D
- Kyle Randol, L
6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
(Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. John the Baptist, Terrebonne and West Baton Rouge parishes.)
- Justin Dewitt, D
- Devin Lance Graham, I
- Garret Graves, R
- Andie Saizan, D
Secretary of state
- Kyle Ardoin, R
- Heather Cloud, R
- Gwen Collins-Greenup, D
- A.G. Crowe, R
- Rick Edmonds, R
- Renee Fontenot Free, D
- Thomas J. Kennedy III, R
- Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau, N
- Julie Stokes, R
Constitutional amendments
AMENDMENT 1
To prohibit convicted felons from seeking or holding public office or appointment within five years of completion of their sentence unless they are pardoned.
AMENDMENT 2
To require a unanimous jury verdict in all noncapital felony cases for offenses committed on or after Jan. 1, 2019.
AMENDMENT 3
To permit the donation of the use of public equipment and personnel by one political subdivision to another political subdivision for authorized activities or functions.
AMENDMENT 4
To remove authority to appropriate or dedicate monies in the Transportation Trust Fund to State Police for traffic control purposes.
AMENDMENT 5
To extend eligibility for the following special property tax treatments to property in trust: the special assessment level for property tax valuation, the property tax exemption for property of a disabled veteran, and the property tax exemption for the surviving spouse of a person who died while performing their duties as a first responder, active duty member of the military, or law enforcement or fire protection officer.
AMENDMENT 6
To require that any reappraisal of the value of residential property by more than 50 percent, resulting in an increase in property taxes, be phased in over four years, during which time no additional reappraisal can occur and that the decrease in the total property tax collected as a result of the phase-in of assessed valuation be absorbed by the taxing authority and not allocated to the other taxpayers.
Jefferson Parish
Judge, Juvenile Court, Section B
- Amanda Calogero, R
- Jennifer Guillot Womble, R
School Board, Dist. 1
- Gerard LeBlanc, R
- Mark Morgan, I
School Board, Dist. 2
- Eddie J. Boudreaux, Jr., R
- Molly Brunkow, D
- Ricky Johnson, Sr., D
- Sheldon "Mr. Vince" Vincent, Sr., N
- April Williams, D
School Board, Dist. 3
- Tiffany Higgins Kuhn, R
- Stefan Suazo, I
- Mark Terrebonne, R
School Board, Dist. 4
- Glenn Mayeaux, R
- "Clay" Moise, R
School Board, Dist. 5
- Simeon Dickerson, D
- "Dee" Dunn, D
- Cedric Floyd, D
School Board, Dist. 8
- Marion Bonura, R
- Chad Nugent, R
School Board, Dist. 9
- "Sandy" Denapolis-Bosarge, R
- Colleen Winkler, R
Harahan Mayor
- "Tim" Baudier, R
- Tina Miceli, R
Harahan Council (5 to be elected)
- Jason D. Asbill, R
- Susan Benton, R
- "Tommy" Budde, R
- Eric Chatelain, R
- Barbara Crosby-Harney, R
- Gabrielle Izzo, R
- Craig Johnston, R
- Nathan "Nate" Lepre, R
- Patrick McDaniel, R
- "Bobby" Moss, I
- John Riehm, N
- Darlene Schwartz, R
- Carrie Wheeler, R
- Bryan "Keko" Whittle, Sr., R
Proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
Parishwide 3.5-mill property tax renewal for juvenile detention
To renew a 3.5-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2021, for the parish's juvenile detention facilities.
Parishwide 2.26-mill property tax renewal for public health units and animal control
To renew a 2.26-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2021, for public health units and public health services, including those for developmental disabilities and substance abuse. It would also pay for humane animal control and shelter.
5-mill property tax renewal for Drainage District 2
To renew a 5-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2021, for Southeast Louisiana Urban Flood Control projects. Any surplus funds would go to other drainage projects.
25-mill property tax renewal for Fire Protection District 7
To renew a 25-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2020, for fire protection equipment and facilities.
21.10-mill property tax for Fire Protection District 9
To levy a 21.10-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2021, for fire protection equipment and facilities.
Orleans Parish
Civil District Court Judge, Div. E
- Omar Mason, D
- Richard Perque, D
- Kenneth M. Plaisance, D
- Marie Williams, D
Civil District Court Clerk
- Jared Brossett, D
- Chelsey Richard Napoleon, D
1st City Court Clerk
- Omar Mason, D
- Richard Perque, D
- Kenneth M. Plaisance, D
- Marie Williams, D
Proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
Lake Oaks Subdivision $400 parcel fee renewal
To renew a $400 parcel fee for four years, beginning in 2019, for security and beautification efforts.
Kenilworth neighborhood $225 parcel fee
To impose a $225 parcel fee for eight years, beginning in 2019, for security and beautification efforts.
Lake Bullard neighborhood $350 parcel fee renewal
To impose a $350 parcel fee for eight years, beginning in 2019, for security and beautification efforts.
Plaquemines Parish
Parish President
- Amos J. Cormier, R
- Kirk Lepine, R
- Burghart H. Turner, D
Parish Council, Dist. 3
- Corey Arbourgh, R
- David Clark, R
- Daniel "Danny" Hingle, R
Parish Council, Dist. 4
- Stuart J. Guey, Jr., R
- Irvin Juneau, I
Parish Council, Dist. 5
- Wayne Meyers, R
- Benedict "Benny" Rousselle, R
Parish Council, Dist. 6
- Sharon Branan, D
- Trudy Newberry, R
Parish Council, Dist. 7
- Keith Espadron, Jr., D
- Garland Ingraham, Sr., D
- Carlton M. LaFrance, Sr., D
Parish Council, Dist. 8
- "Richie" Blink, Jr., I
- "Jay" Friedman, I
- Kerry Lincoln, D
Parish Council, Dist. 9
- Kathleen Avist Antoine, D
- Mark "Hobbo" Cognevich, N
- Nicole Williams, D
School Board, Dist. 5
- Christopher Huff, I
- William "Bill" Mertz, R
- Shayne Meyers, R
School Board, Dist. 7
- Bobby Ingraham, D
- Robin Louise Parker, D
- Eric G. Phillips, Sr., D
Proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
St. Bernard Parish
34th Judicial District Judge, Div. D
- Gregory Rome, R
- Darren Roy, D
School Board, Dist. 5
- Dennis Bradley, D
- "Joe" Long, Sr., R
School Board, Dist. 9
- Keisa Rodney, O
- Shelton Smith, D
School Board, Dist. 10
- Carl Gaines, Jr., D
- Rosiland White, D
Proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
St. Charles Parish
School Board, Dist. 2
- Melinda Bernard, R
- Barbara Fuselier, R
School Board, Dist. 4
- Nicole Dufrene, R
- C.H. "Sonny" Savoie, D
Proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
Parishwide 5.90-mill property tax renewal for roads
To renew a 5.90-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2020, for roads and bridges.
Parishwide .61-mill property tax renewal for public health
To renew a .61-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2020, for public health unit facilities.
Parishwide .08-mill property tax for the elderly
To levy a .08-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2019, for programs and facilities for the elderly through the St. Charles Council on Aging.
Parishwide 1.58-mill property tax for fire
To levy a .08-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2020, for fire protection.
St. John the Baptist Parish
School Board, Dist. 2
- Albert "Ali" Burl III, D
- Carl V. Monica, D
School Board, Dist. 4
- Pearl Foreman, D
- Patrick H. Sanders, D
School Board, Dist. 5
- Clarissa "Reesce" Alvis, D
- Sherry DeFrancesch, I
School Board, Dist. 6
- Keith A. Jones, D
- Raven Warren, N
School Board, Dist. 7
- Corey Hutchinson, N
- Phillip Johnson, D
School Board, Dist. 8
- Debra "Debbie" Schum, D
- "Russ" Wise, N
School Board, Dist. 11
- Shondrell Perrilloux, I
- Lisa Tregre-Wilder, D
- Clarence Triche, D
Proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
Parishwide .48-mill property tax renewal for mosquito abatement
To renew a .48-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2019, for the mosquito control efforts.
St. Tammany Parish
School Board, Dist. 1
- Karin Lorenz Crosby, R
- Donald "Don" Flanigan, N
- Matthew Greene, R
School Board, Dist. 2
- Lynne Craven, D
- Elizabeth B. "Beth" Heintz, R
School Board, Dist. 4
- Alicia Breaux, D
- Stephen J. "Jack" Loup III, R
School Board, Dist. 5
- Lee Barrios, I
- Charles Brandon Harrell, R
School Board, Dist. 7
- Willie B. Jeter, D
- Shelta Richardson, R
School Board, Dist. 8
- James Lyle, R
- Peggy H. Seeley, R
- "Mike" Winkler, R
School Board, Dist. 9
- Sharon Lo Drucker, R
- Meg Good Hackney, D
School Board, Dist. 11
- Maurice Doucette, D
- Tammy Lamy, R
- Robert R. "Bob" Womack, R
- Carlos Yingst, R
School Board, Dist. 13
- James Braud, R
- Belinda Parker Brown, D
- George R. Macri, D
School Board, Dist. 15
- Robert Broome, I
- Lisa Page, R
- Marie A. Wade, D
Abita Springs Mayor
- "Dan" Curtis, R
- "Greg" Lemons, R
- George Long, I
- Jessica Lotspeich, N
- John Preble, I
Pearl River Mayor
- Lora Crawford Cutrer, R
- David McQueeen, R
Folsom Mayor
- Wendell A. Sams, D
- Lance Willie, R
Pearl River Police Chief
- Chris Culotta, R
- Johnny "JJ" Jennings, R
- Ronnie Marshall, I
- Jack Sessions, R
Abita Springs Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Regan Contois, I
- Stewart "ManyLightnings" Eastman, G
- Jay Hawkins, D
- LeAnn Pinniger Magee, N
- Ryan Murphy, R
- W.E. "Pat" Patterson III, R
- Evette Randolph, R
- Stephen Saussy, R
Pearl River Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Bridgett Bennett, R
- "Angel" Galloway, I
- Michael W. Hager, R
- Joe D. Lee, R
- David McGregor, R
- Virgil Ray Phillips, N
- Claud Stucke, N
- Don Thanars, N
- Kathryn "Kat" Walsh, R
Folsom Aldermen
- Shawn J. Dillon, R
- George W. Garrett, D
- Jill Palmer Mathies, R
- DeAnna Richardson Mingo, N
Proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
3-mill property tax renewal for Abita Springs
To renew a 3-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2019. Two-thirds of the proceeds would go to parks and playgrounds. The remaining third would go to road lighting.
25-mill property tax renewal for Fire Protection District 4
To renew a 25-mill property tax for 20 years, beginning in 2022, for fire protection facilities and equipment and EMS services.
1-mill property tax renewal for Fire Protection District 4
To renew a 1-mill property tax for 20 years, beginning in 2022, for fire protection facilities and equipment and EMS services.
$75 parcel fee for Fire Protection District 4
To levy a $75 parcel fee for 23 years, beginning in 2019, for salaries and fire protection facilities and equipment.