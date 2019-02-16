Dillard’s Jessie Ward and Rick Curry suited up one final time in the Dent Gymnasium.
It was a packed Senior Night for the Bleu Devils, and they celebrated it in epic fashion with an 81-70 win against Xavier.
“We knew we had to get this one,” Curry said. “I felt good about it from the jump. We knew that it was going to be a tough night and a tough challenge.”
Dillard coach Mike Newell may have only been with the team for four seasons, but he is already proud to be a part of the great rivalry.
“This is a big rivalry,” Newell said, referring to the 143rd meeting of the two teams. “Both teams played hard. We made some shots in the second half.”
Newell appreciated the fight that his team has shown over the last week after losing Jeron Roberts to a torn ACL.
“I though Jamerson Roberts came off of the bench and did really well,” Newell said.
Roberts had nine points and three rebounds in the Bleu Devils’ winning efforts.
Just three weeks earlier, Dillard found themselves on the losing end of the stick. With the regular season nearly reaching its end, the Bleu Devils lost by seven to the Gold Rush after going into halftime with a lead.
Since that loss, Dillard has won five straight games, including eight of their last nine against the Gold Rush.
Just like their previous matchup, Curry led the team in scoring with 23 points, with 13 of those points coming in the first half. Ward got into double figures of his own with his 12 points.
Both Curry and Ward are the top-20 of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference in scoring per game.
“Rick Curry had a great night for us on Senior Night,” Newell said.
Xavier went into halftime with a one point lead after draining two late 3-pointers. The second first-half three came from sophomore guard Anfernee King with 22 seconds left.
Xavier finished the game hitting 2-for-15 from behind the arc, while Dillard was 3-for-11.
The Bleu Devils started off well by shooting 52 percent to begin the game, but as Xavier continued to hang around to take the halftime lead, Dillard’s shooting steadily dipped at 48 percent.
When the second half rolled around, Dillard spent a majority of the time leading in double digits. But as foul trouble continued to mount for the Bleu Devils, Xavier was set up in a better position for a comeback.
“We had several guys and we were trying to balance it out to where if two or three (players) had four (fouls), we would take one or two out, and the guy who fouled out would be replaced,” Newell said. “So I think it worked out pretty good.”
Dillard heads on the road for its final three regular-season games, starting with another critical matchup against third-seed Talladega College at the Callanan Coliseum on Monday night.