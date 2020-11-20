It's certainly been a trying 2020 high school football season, but the Spartans were all smiles following their regular-season finale against the Rayne Wolves on Friday night.
Comeaux recorded over 350 rushing yards while scoring the final 18 points of the game en route to a 32-21 non-district win over Rayne - its first triumph of the season.
"I can't say enough about our seniors," Comeaux head coach Doug Dotson said. "When things are going rough, the easiest thing to do is to jump off the ship, but the eight seniors we have that elected to stay and fight are the guys that I'm so proud of and so happy for."
"They (Comeaux) outplayed us and were more physical than us," Rayne head coach Kaine Guidry said. "We did do some good things on offense in the first half and had the lead at halftime, but we didn't rally to the ball or do anything of the things that we've done most of the year. But Comeaux just outplayed us and they deserved to win."
Comeaux got on the scoreboard first at the 7:50 mark of the first quarter, when Sharod Kelly, who had a big night, scored on a 20-yard touchdown run, before also scoring on a successful two-point conversion run, which gave them a quick 8-0 lead.
Rayne scored on the next possession when Ron Charles scored on a 32-yard touchdown run, which trimmed the deficit to 8-7 at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter.
The Wolves grabbed their first lead at the 2:02 mark of the opening frame when Darian Chevalier scored on a 6-yard touchdown run, giving them a 14-8 advantage.
The Spartans tied things at the 9:53 mark of the second quarter, courtesy of a 39-yard touchdown run by Sean Malveaux, which made it 14-14 before Rayne regained the advantage at the 5:17 mark of the second quarter when Bleyton Francis scored on a 2-yard plunge, which gave the Wolves a 21-14 lead.
That turned out to be the last points of the game for Rayne.
Comeaux got a 40-yard field goal off the foot of Gustaf Nienaber right before the end of the half to cut the Rayne lead to 21-17 at halftime, before taking the lead for good at the 10:17 mark of the third quarter when Kelly scored on a 66-yard touchdown run, before also running in a successful two-point conversion, giving them a 25-21 lead.
The Spartans, who controlled the football for 9:00 of the third quarter, put the game away at the 3:44 mark of the fourth quarter when Malveaux kept on a read-option and raced it 93 yards for a touchdown to seal the elusive win.
"It was a great read by Sean," said Dotson. "He made the right decision, and he made such a great play that he faked me out."
Malveaux rushed for over 130 yards with two touchdowns, while Kelly had a monster outing, rushing for 195 yards and two scores.
"I can't say enough about Sharod," Dotson said. "He was playing on both sides of the football, and he was just carrying guys with him whenever we gave him the ball. He's one of those seniors that I'm just so proud of tonight."
"He's (Kelly) a really good back who is very difficult to stop when he gets going," Guidry said. "Credit them, they ran the ball, controlled the second half, and gave themselves the best chance to win."
In a losing cause for Rayne, Charles rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown.
With the victory, Comeaux ends their season with an overall record of 1-5, while Rayne will enter the Class 4A playoffs with a record of 3-5.
"It's one win, but it means a lot," Dotson said. "We preached to them all year to stay the course and it will pay off, and it did tonight."
"We knew Comeaux was going to be difficult tonight," Guidry said. "They may have been 0-5, but they play in one of the best districts in the state, they have some talented athletes, and they're well-coached.
"I think our guys will bounce back. We're just in a situation where we have to get some guys healthy and play more disciplined, but these guys don't quit and I think we'll be fine."